ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at The Oval

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST News 105 // 19 May 2019, 23:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhawan has scored the most runs for India at The Oval

India play against Australia at The Oval on June 9 in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India has played a total of 15 ODIs at this ground with a win-loss record of 5-9 (one match ended in No Result).

India first played in this ground in 1974 against England. England won that match by six wickets. Their five victories comprised of two wins against England and one each against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key ODI stats of the Indian Team at The Oval.

Batting performances

321/6 against Sri Lanka in 2017 is the highest total by an Indian team at this ground.

158 all out against Pakistan in 2017 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

326 runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan is the most number of runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

125 scored by Shikhar Dhawan against Sri Lanka in 2017 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground.

3 centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

2 centuries scored by Shikhar Dhawan is the most number of centuries scored by an Indian player at this ground.

Advertisement

17 half-centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

2 half-centuries scored by MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma each is the most number of half-centuries scored by an Indian player at this ground.

Bowling performances

8 wickets taken by Ravindra Jadeja is the most number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

5/36 by Ravindra Jadeja against West Indies in 2013 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground. It is also the only instance of an Indian player taking a five-wicket haul at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

6 dismissals by Rahul Dravid is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper at this ground.

3 dismissals by Rahul Dravid against Sri Lanka in 2002 and also against England in 2004 is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Kapil Dev and Mohammad Kaif each is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3 catches taken by Mohd. Azharuddin against England in 1986 and by Kapil Dev against England in 1986 are the most number of catches taken by an Indian player in an innings at this ground.