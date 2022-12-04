ODI stats: Team India record at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series, starting on December 4 (Sunday). The next two games are scheduled to be played on December 7 and December 10. All three fixtures will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

So far, the Men in Blue have featured in 22 ODIs in Dhaka, winning 14 and losing seven of those games. An encounter against Bangladesh in 2014 ended in a no-result due to rain.

On that note, let’s take a look at some of the key ODI stats featuring the Indian team at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Batting performances

370/4 against Bangladesh at the 2011 World Cup is Team India's highest total at this ground.

105 all-out against Bangladesh in 2014 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

786 runs scored by Virat Kohli is the most runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

183 scored by Virat Kohli against Pakistan in 2012 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground.

26 half-centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

7 half-centuries scored by Virat Kohli is the highest number of half-centuries scored by an Indian player at this ground.

Bowling performances

17 wickets taken by Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

6/4 by Stuart Binny against Bangladesh in 2014 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground.

Fielding and wicket-keeping performances

India v Bangladesh: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

16 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper at this ground.

4 dismissals by Wriddhiman Saha against Bangladesh in 2014 is the highest number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

13 catches taken by Virat Kohli is the highest number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3 catches taken by Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in 2015 is the highest number of catches taken by an Indian player in an innings at this ground.

