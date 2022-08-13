"Ollie Pope ko lollipop do" - 3 conversations that are proof of Rishabh Pant's incredible sense of humor

Rishabh Pant has already made his imprint on the world game despite being a relative newcomer to the international scene. Through consistent and impactful performances, he has emerged as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue.

While Pant has often dazzled viewers with his on-field heroics, he has also often hogged the limelight through his sense of humor. There have been several instances where the youngster has left fans in splits with his comments.

The 24-year-old's hilarious remarks from behind the stumps that have been captured by the stump mic have been a hit among the masses. From pulling a teammate's leg to trolling opposition players, the left-hander has been a source of constant entertainment.

Here, we take a look at three such conversations where Pant's sense of humor was on full display.

#3 Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant came live on Instagram during India's recently concluded tour of the West Indies. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav also joined Pant's impromptu live session.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen roasting Yuzvendra Chahal during the live interaction. However, at one point, the star batter's feed got disrupted. Pant suggested that the issue might have been due to network connectivity.

He hilariously mentioned how one cannot do anything when the captain himself is having issues with the wifi. Pant stated:

"Captain ka wi-fi chala gaya, bhaiya kya yaar. Rohit bhai ka wi-fi chala gaya yaar. Captain ka hi wifi chala jata hai toh kya kare! (What can be done when the captain's wifi isn't working!)"

Sharma did come back to the live session later. The Indian cricket stars also added a few fans and interacted with them during the session.

Watch the full video here:

#2 Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has spoken about Rishabh Pant's funny remarks from behind the stumps during matches. Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', he narrated one such incident.

The 31-year-old stated that he was called on to the field as a substitute for Cheteshwar Pujara during India's Test series in England and was stationed at silly point.

He added that even during a crunch situation, Pant cheekily asked him if he needed some tea and samosa. Yadav said:

"Once I was fielding at silly point for Puji bhai in a Test in England. The match situation was tight. And suddenly Pant goes 'Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch du? Over hogaya. Uth jao!' (bro do you need anything? Tea, samosa? Get up now, the over is done!)"

Watch the full video here:

#1 "Ollie Pope ko lollipop do" - Rishabh Pant during India vs England Test (2021)

The incident took place during the second Test match of England's tour of India in 2021. The two cricketing giants squared off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The gloveman was quite chirpy behind the stumps when England were batting. He chipped in with a few hilarious comments on the field amid the action. He caught the attention of many fans by doing so.

Here are some of Pant's comments that were captured by the stump mic:

"Ollie Pope ko Lollipop do."

"Thoda sa aage, Milkha Singh bhaage.”

"Ball ghoomega toh yeh jhoomega."

Pant's comments went viral on social media and netizens gave his sense of humor a big thumbs up.

