Oman vs Bangladesh Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

It will be Oman against Bangladesh in match number six of the T20 World Cup 2021. The game will be played on Tuesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), and will be part of a Group B clash in Round 1 of the tournament.

Oman and Bangladesh featured in the opening-day matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. They came out of their respective contests with rather contrasting emotions. Oman bulldozed debutants Papua New Guinea by ten wickets. Bowling first, Oman restricted PNG to 129 for 9, and then chased down the target in 13.4 overs as their openers went on an all-out attack.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, had a rather underwhelming start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. After having Scotland on the mat at 53 for 6, they allowed them to post a competitive total of 140 for 9. And, when it was their turn to bat, Bangladesh wilted in the face of defiant Scotland bowling, falling short by six runs.

T20 World Cup 2021: Can Bangladesh lift their game against Oman?

On paper, Bangladesh are definitely the stronger of the two sides. That said, the case was the same against Scotland too. It’s how players perform on the day that matters. In the T20 format, in particular, any team can beat anyone on a given day. Hence, Bangladesh need to be wary of an upbeat Oman.

The experienced batters let Bangladesh down against Scotland, so they will need to make amends against Oman. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar were disappointing, and fell early in the chase against Scotland.

Shakib Al Hasan hung around for a while, but never developed any kind of rhythm at all in his innings. Moreover, Mushfiqur Rahim may have top-scored for Bangladesh in their previous game. But he played a very poor shot to be dismissed, leaving the lower order with too much to do.

When one considers that Bangladesh’s bowlers restricted Scotland to 140, it sounds like they did a good job. However, that was not the entire picture. The fact is that Bangladesh allowed Scotland to fight their way back from 53 for 6. Mahedi Hasan and Shakib did a good job, but the others will need to pull up their socks.

Oman, meanwhile, were all over PNG in their previous game. But they would face a completely different challenge against Bangladesh, who will be keen to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track. Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah all excelled with the ball against PNG.

In the batting department, their openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas proved too good. The flip side of their triumph, though, is that thire other batters will go into Tuesday’s match having not had a hit against PNG.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win match six of T20 World Cup 2021.

