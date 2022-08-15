5 memorable match-winning innings by Indian batsmen in Test cricket in the last 75 years

Batsmen have been an integral part of the Indian batting line-up in Test cricket for decades. The likes of C. K. Nayudu, Lala Amarnath, Vijay Merchant, Vijay Hazare, Tiger Pataudi, Gundappa Viswanath, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and many others have carried the rich legacy.

It was tough to pick and choose five match-winning performances by Indian batsmen post India's independence. However, the five performances as stated hereinafter are based on the quality of opposition, the match situation, and the impact of the performance on India's victory.

On that note, here are the top five match-winning performances by Indian batsmen in Test cricket in the last 75 years:

#1 VVS Laxman- 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2001

VVS Laxman scored 281 against Australia in 2001 at Eden Gardens

Laxman's knock of 281 was probably the best by an Indian batsman in Test cricket considering the quality of the opposition bowling and the match situation in which he scored the runs.

Australia were on a 16-match winning spree in Test cricket and were 1-0 in the three-match Test series against hosts India in 2001.

The focus shifted to Eden Gardens for the second Test and the Aussies continued their dominance in the first half of the Test. After scoring 445 runs in the first innings, Australia bowled out India for just 171 and enforced a follow-on.

India's openers started cautiously in the second innings before Sadagoppan Ramesh was dismissed by Shane Warne. Laxman walked out to bat at number three and was at his fluent best right from the outset. He added 117 runs with Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly for the fourth wicket before the latter perished.

Laxman thereafter continued to torment the Aussie bowlers and added 376 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahul Dravid. The duo were inseparable and batted together for 625 balls. Laxman scored 281 runs from 452 balls that included 44 boundaries. He was dismissed by Glenn Mcgrath on Day 5.

India piled on 677 runs in their second innings and Australia were left to chase 384 runs. Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar ran through the Australian batting line-up in the fourth innings and India won the Test by 171 runs. Laxman was named Man of the Match for his match-winning innings against the likes of Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Jason Gillespie, and Michael Kasprowicz.

#2 Rahul Dravid - 233 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide in 2003

Rahul Dravid was the Man of the Match in India's victory over Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2003

India toured Australia for a four-match Test series in 2003-04. The first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane was affected due to rain and ended in a draw. The action shifted to Adelaide for the second Test.

Australia scored a mammoth 556 in the first innings of the Test. Ricky Ponting dominated the Indian bowling lineup and scored 242 runs. Anil Kumble was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking up five wickets.

Rahul Dravid played a patient but determined innings during India's first innings of the Test. He batted at number three and India were in a spot of bother having lost four wickets for just 85 runs. Laxman joined Dravid at the crease and the duo were inseparable once again. The duo added 303 runs before Laxman perished for 148.

Dravid continued to score runs and batted well with the lower middle order and tailenders. He was the last batsman to be dismissed and scored a massive 233 from 446 balls that included 23 boundaries and one maximum. India posted 523 in their first innings against a good bowling lineup consisting of Jason Gillespie, Andy Bichel, Stuart MacGill, and Brad Williams.

Australia collapsed for 196 in their second innings and India had to chase a target of 230. Dravid once again shone with the bat, scored an unbeaten 72, and guided India to a historic win by four wickets at the Adelaide Oval.

#3 Virender Sehwag- 309 against Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan in 2004

Virender Sehwag is the first Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket

India toured Pakistan for a Test series for the first time in 15 years in 2004. India were yet to register a Test win on Pakistan soil, having lost five of the 19 Tests played with 14 draws.

The first Test was played at Multan and Virender Sehwag created an immediate impact. He added 160 runs with his opening partner Aakash Chopra and thereafter 336 runs with Sachin Tendulkar. He scored 309 runs from just 375 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 82.40.

His innings included 39 boundaries and six maximums. He dominated an experienced Pakistan bowling line-up consisting of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami, Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Razzaq, and Shabbir Ahmed.

Rob Moody @robelinda2 SEHWAG 309



Happy birthday legend!



The first Indian to score a triple century



Slaughtered Pakistan to shreds SEHWAG 309Happy birthday legend!The first Indian to score a triple centurySlaughtered Pakistan to shreds https://t.co/90rUTjfpOZ

Sehwag's triple century was the first ever by an Indian batsman in Test cricket. India won the Test comprehensively by an innings and 52 runs and Sehwag was undoubtedly the Man of the Match. India won their first ever Test on Pakistan soil.

#4 Gundappa Viswanath- 112 against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad in 1976

Gundappa Viswanath

India chased a record score of 403 at the Queen's Park Oval in 1976 which was a world record then.

The three architects behind India's win were Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, and Gundappa Viswanath. Gavaskar, in particular, played well against the new ball and added 69 runs for the first wicket with Anshuman Gaekwad. He added a further 108 runs with Amarnath before he perished.

Viswanath walked out to bat in the middle and played an innings of substance. He added 159 runs with Amarnath. He was the dominant partner in the said partnership, adding 112 runs. He smashed 15 boundaries in his innings.

The West Indian bowling line-up consisting of Michael Holding and Bernard Julien failed to contain Viswanath.

He finally perished when the score was 336 and the Indian side chased the target of 403 with ease, winning with six wickets in hand.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar- 193 against England at Headingley, Leeds in 2002

Sachin Tendulkar scored 193 against England at Headingley in 2002

India were 1-0 down in the four-match Test series against England in 2002 after having lost to the hosts in the first Test at Lord's. The second Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw. The action shifted to Headingley for the third Test.

Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly decided to bat first in overcast conditions. Despite losing Sehwag early, Sanjay Bangar combined with Rahul Dravid and the duo added 170 runs for the second wicket.

Sachin Tendulkar joined Dravid at the crease once Bangar was dismissed. He added 150 runs with Dravid before the latter perished. Thereafter, he put on 249 runs with skipper Ganguly.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar 165 at Chennai

177 at Nottingham

193 at Leeds



Sachin Tendulkar only Indian player with 3 150+ scores against England 165 at Chennai177 at Nottingham193 at LeedsSachin Tendulkar only Indian player with 3 150+ scores against England https://t.co/CmFWQ2lMr2

Sachin's innings was a fluent one, and in tough batting conditions, he scored 193 runs from 330 balls that included 19 boundaries and three sixes. The English bowling line-up of Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Caddick, Andrew Flintoff, Alex Tudor and Ashley Giles could had no answer to Tendulkar's onslaught. He was subsequently dismissed for 193 by Caddick.

India scored 628 runs in their first innings. England lost the Test by an innings and 46 runs.

