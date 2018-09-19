Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
On this day in 2007, Yuvraj hits six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad

Sureshkumar Narayana Pai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
138   //    19 Sep 2018, 22:41 IST

September 19, 2007, was a Wednesday.

It was on that day, India and England faced off in the 21st match of the T20 world cup at the Kingsmead, Durban.

The scenes started from the 3rd ball of the 18th over between Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff. 

Andrew Flintoff's 4th and 5th ball of the 18th over were hit by Yuvraj across the boundary line for 4 runs each. A single was taken by Yuvraj on the last ball of the over and he kept the strike for the next over.

Flintoff was frustrated after giving away 12 runs in his over.

After completing the over Flintoff played mind games as he walked towards Yuvraj and said something that made Yuvraj so angry that he walked towards Flintoff in anger. But the umpire B Doctrove separated them. 

The English captain Collingwood gave the ball to the young 21-year-old Stuart Broad who had already bowled his three overs for 24 runs.

The first ball of Broad's over was turned into a big sixer. One of the biggest six of the tournament.

The second ball of the over was just flicked over the boundary rope by the left-handed batsman. 

Stuart Broad was frustrated after conceding 2 massive sixes in back to back balls.

Yuvraj took 26 runs off just 8 deliveries.

The 3rd ball from Broad which clocked 127.6 kmph cleared the long off boundary rope for the 3rd six in a row.


England v India - Twenty20 Super Eights
England v India - Twenty20 Super Eights


The crowd cheered loudly for Yuvraj.

The bowler was forced to change his bowling from over the wicket to around the wicket in the 4th ball of the over. The 4th ball was a full-toss ball and Yuvraj scored another six. 

The Indian score was 195-3 at that time.

The England captain Paul Collingwood gave some instructions to his bowler after four 6s in a row.

The 5th ball of Broad was hit over the mid off boundary rope.


England v India - Twenty20 Super Eights
England v India - Twenty20 Super Eights


Stuart Broad was very upset.

The last ball of Broad's spell was bowled over the wicket that did not change the outcome as the ball went over the boundary line for six runs.




Yuvraj completed his 50 runs in just 12 deliveries and he became the first batsman to hit six 6s in an over in the T20 format of cricket. He was the first Indian and second player in the world to achieve the record of hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket. Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa was the first player to hit 6 sixes in an over in the one-day international format.

ICC T20 World Cup Team India England Cricket Yuvraj Singh Stuart Broad
Sureshkumar Narayana Pai
CONTRIBUTOR
