One Pakistani player each IPL franchise could have signed had they been allowed to play

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27 Nov 2018, 20:48 IST

Babar Azam would have fit perfectly at RCB
Pakistani players were a part of the Indian Premier League for the first few seasons. However, later, due to political reasons, they were disallowed to take part in the tournament. Though they were a part of the auctions for one season, since no IPL franchise picked them, they have not got a chance to play in the IPL since then. 

Pakistan is the No.1 T20I team in the world right now and they have a number of talented players in the team. They are part of various T20 leagues around the world and would have made it to many IPL teams if not for the restriction. On that note, we have compiled a list of 1 player each team would have gone for based on their requirements if Pakistanis were allowed in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been one of the best Pakistani batsmen in recent times. He has impressed in all the formats for his country and is a decent T20 batsman too. He is following the footsteps of Virat Kohli and with RCB needing a stable middle-order batsman, Babar Azam could have fulfilled the role easily.

He is good in the field too which would have been an added bonus. Babar Azam is touted to be one of the best batsmen in the future and an investment on him will be good for the future.

Mumbai Indians - Hasan Ali

Mumbai Indians needs a player like Hasan Ali now
Mumbai Indians have released both Pat Cummins and Mustafizur to the auctions. Hence, they have a vacancy for an overseas fast bowler.

Hasan Ali has been Pakistan's best limited-overs bowler in recent times and he could have forged a formidable partnership with Bumrah in the bowling line-up. He could have been a good option considering his age and his achievements so far.

