2019 World Cup: One star cricketer who holds the key for each team

Kartik Bansal
14 Nov 2018, 09:22 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is the vital cog in India's bowling attack

With nearly six months left for the cricket's biggest multi-nation tournament, most of the teams have sorted their preparations with an eye over the World Cup next year. With only the top ten teams slated to participate in the tournament in England, it could well be one of the most closely fought World Cups in the history of the sport.

All the teams look well-balanced with absolutely nothing that separates any of them. The stakes for any World Cup are sky high and none of the teams would want to go undercooked for the prestigious competition.

Most of the teams look very strong on paper as they build their sides around few sure starters who also form the core of the squad. It would be worthy to see how each team strikes a balance within their squad to ensure enough firepower in their armory to cop up with tricky situations. It all boils down to how each team unleashes their trump card at the right moment in the tournament to ensure better results at the end.

Let's take a look at one player who holds the key for each team in the forthcoming World Cup.

#10 Dinesh Chandimal - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will look upon their skipper for inspiration

Sri Lanka have witnessed a downfall in their standards ever since the retirement of some of their senior players. The island nation has failed to fill in the voids left by some of the greats in their cricket.

The youngsters have been awful with their performances and have not converted their opportunities into successfully grabbed chances.

In such a case, the skipper needs to leads from the front. Dinesh Chandimal, who is one among their senior players, has been out of form as he continues to struggle with his injuries. He will hold the key for the Lankans in the upcoming World Cup. It will be a matter of one great performance which could inflict a turnaround in that under-confident dressing room at the moment.

