Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opening alternatives for England in Tests

shivam210805
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13   //    12 Sep 2018, 17:27 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four

Think of a batting line up consisting of Joe Root, Johny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and not forgetting Sam Curran. Well, it looks like a dream batting line-up which has a great modern day batsman, some technical batsman as well as some destructive ones.

This is the current English batting line-up but the thing which is missing is a world-class opener. After the retirement of Cook, England will be in big trouble as the hunt for a suitable opening batsman is still in process.

But there are players in this line-up who are capable of opening or can be tested at that position. So without wasting time let's see who are they.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Jos Buttler has been the best batsman for England in the series

In the limited overs format, Jos Buttler has taken the responsibility of opening for his team but in the Test matches, he usually comes at No. 6 or 7.

The retirement of Cook might bring a change in the batting line-up as many players who were tried as he's (Cook's) partner failed miserably.

So given the form in which Buttler is, there will be no harm in the opening with him as who knows he might end his career as a very successful Test opener.

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
Sam Curran

The new cricketing sensation, Sam Curran impressed everyone in the series but the surprising thing is that it was not his bowling but his batting which made everyone talk about him.

However, opening with Sam will be something out of the blues but what's the harm in trying him as whenever he faced the second new ball (available after 80 overs) he showed a lot of intent and positive attitude.

If he opens then he can at least become a destructive opener like Virender Sehwag if not a classical opener like Sunil Gavaskar.

Coming to the conclusion England can even try opening with both Jos Buttler and Sam Curran as a pair. If it is done then Sam and Jos can become one of the most destructive batting pair ever.

Topics you might be interested in:
England Cricket Jos Buttler Sam Curran Test cricket Leisure Reading
shivam210805
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: The Battle of the rear guards
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook's illustrious career in numbers
RELATED STORY
5 best Test batting performances by cricketers on their...
RELATED STORY
5 England players who were unlucky not to have played...
RELATED STORY
India's most memorable Test victories in England
RELATED STORY
Lessons from India's tour of England 2018
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
3 opening pairs India can try for the 4th Test against...
RELATED STORY
Changes in playing eleven expected for England in 4th test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
GLA 137/10 & 127/7 (32.2 ov)
GLO 354/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Glamorgan trail Gloucestershire by 90 runs with 3 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
DUR 103/10 & 340/10
SSX 122/10 & 101/6 (19.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Sussex need 221 runs to win
DUR VS SSX live score
LEI 100/10 & 193/8 (58.1 ov)
WAR 400/9
LIVE
Day 3 | Leicestershire trail Warwickshire by 107 runs with 2 wickets remaining
LEI VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us