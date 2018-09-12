Opening alternatives for England in Tests

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four

Think of a batting line up consisting of Joe Root, Johny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and not forgetting Sam Curran. Well, it looks like a dream batting line-up which has a great modern day batsman, some technical batsman as well as some destructive ones.

This is the current English batting line-up but the thing which is missing is a world-class opener. After the retirement of Cook, England will be in big trouble as the hunt for a suitable opening batsman is still in process.

But there are players in this line-up who are capable of opening or can be tested at that position. So without wasting time let's see who are they.

Jos Buttler has been the best batsman for England in the series

In the limited overs format, Jos Buttler has taken the responsibility of opening for his team but in the Test matches, he usually comes at No. 6 or 7.

The retirement of Cook might bring a change in the batting line-up as many players who were tried as he's (Cook's) partner failed miserably.

So given the form in which Buttler is, there will be no harm in the opening with him as who knows he might end his career as a very successful Test opener.

Sam Curran

The new cricketing sensation, Sam Curran impressed everyone in the series but the surprising thing is that it was not his bowling but his batting which made everyone talk about him.

However, opening with Sam will be something out of the blues but what's the harm in trying him as whenever he faced the second new ball (available after 80 overs) he showed a lot of intent and positive attitude.

If he opens then he can at least become a destructive opener like Virender Sehwag if not a classical opener like Sunil Gavaskar.

Coming to the conclusion England can even try opening with both Jos Buttler and Sam Curran as a pair. If it is done then Sam and Jos can become one of the most destructive batting pair ever.