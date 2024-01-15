Opening in Tests: An intriguing new chapter in maverick Steve Smith's book of challenges

There have been mixed reactions among fans and experts over Steve Smith’s decision to turn opener in Tests following the retirement of David Warner.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers even joked, while speaking on his YouTube channel, that the Aussie wants to bring down his Test average. Smith himself candidly admitted that when he informed the Australian selectors of his interest in the role, they initially did not take him too seriously.

Even Aussie Test skipper Pat Cummins had indirectly hinted while speaking to reporters that he wasn’t keen on Smith moving from the middle order to the top order.

However, after a few days of suspense following Warner’s Test farewell, chairman of selectors George Bailey confirmed Smith as the team’s new Test opener. The development came even as Matt Renshaw was named as Warner’s replacement in the Test squad that will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series.

Speaking to Fox Cricket while playing for Sydney Sixers recently, Smith explained that he doesn’t like waiting and hence put his hand up for the opening slot.

"Since I guess Marnus [Labuschagne] has been playing at number three, I have been waiting to bat for quite a long period of time and I do not really like waiting to bat. So I thought, why do not I put my hand up and have a crack up top and that way you can get Cameron Green in and you are playing your six best batters so hopefully it works out,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

With the Aussie selectors having shown faith in Smith’s abilities to crack the Test opener code, it’s now up to the seasoned batter to walk the talk.

A tough task, but one that Steve Smith can conquer

Smith is not the first middle-order batter who is being pushed up from the middle order to open the innings in Tests. Virender Sehwag did it incredibly well for India, while Rohit Sharma also followed in his footsteps.

Expand Tweet

For sportspersons who want to prove their versatility, it’s all about accepting the challenge and dealing with it by demonstrating an in-your-face attitude. And if we trace Smith’s career, it has often been about silencing critics and proving a point.

It may be recalled that the right-handed batter began his international career as a leg-spinner. He was among the many slow bowlers who were tried out as Australia desperately attempted to plug the massive hole that was created following Shane Warne’s international retirement. However, one Australian cricket realized that Smith had more potential with the willow in hand than the ball, they did not hesitate in picking him as a batter.

At that point as well, not many believed that Smith would go on to become the lynchpin of Australia’s batting, especially in the longest format. The man, though, had immense self-belief, and before long people forgot about Smith the bowler. Such was his incredible transformation en route to becoming a frontline batter and, subsequently, the captain of the team.

Standing tall after Sandpaper gate setback

Things were going along well for Smith when the 2018 ball-tampering scandal halted his march towards the top. While it is a controversy that continues to raise its ugly head time and again, what was incredible was the stupendous manner in which the cricketer made a comeback to the big stage after the ignominy.

Smith was outstanding in the 2019 Ashes, amassing 774 in seven innings at an average of 110.57 with three hundreds, including a best of 211. He was even struck on the helmet by a brutal bouncer from Jofra Archer at Lord’s. Smith left the field only to return later amid some boos from the crowd.

He stuck to his guns, though, and compiled a resolute 92. The innings was a great example of Smith’s mental resolve under the toughest of circumstances, which is a trait that should hold him in good stead as he takes up another challenge.

Incidentally, the 34-year-old is looking to seek inspiration from his splendid performance during the 2019 Ashes as he steps into the shoes of an opening batter.

Recalling how he was facing the new ball most times during the series in England, he was recently quoted as saying:

"I am [excited]. I like facing the newer ball. I think if you look back to the 2019 Ashes I was in pretty early most of the time there where I was facing the new ball. I batted number three for a number of years as well and was in early and did pretty well against the new ball so it is nothing new or foreign to me. You know I enjoy getting in there and getting amongst it and yeah, I am looking forward to that challenge.”

Expand Tweet

Whether or not Smith succeeds as a Test opener is something that cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty. What can be said with conviction is the fact that the Aussie run machine will go all out to prove his detractors wrong. Great sportspersons just like taking on new challenges and conquering them.

For Smith, the phrase “rising from the Ashes” pretty much sums up his international career. It was no surprise then that he was very “open” about testing himself in a modified avatar.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App