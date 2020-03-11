Opinion: Do bilateral ODI series in the T20 World Cup year really fit in the scheme of things?

Virat Kohli

How relevant are the bilateral ODI series in 2020 with the ICC World T20 coming up later on in the year? This is the question floating around in cricket circles as India are set to take on South Africa in a 3-match ODI series at home just few days after completion of a long and tiring tour of New Zealand. Is this series going to help India in any substantial manner?

With the ICC World T20 in October, the BCCI should have focused primarily on T20Is rather than squeeze in ODI series that neither adds too much value for the cricketers involved nor will it help teams find the right combinations for T20Is. Only by playing more T20Is can they be in the best possible shape to get back the World T20 that they won way back in 2007.

The comments made by Virat Kohli post the 0-3 drubbing against the Kiwis in the ODI series where he said, 'Winning or losing ODI series doesn't have much relevance with the T20 World Cup coming up' isn't completely wrong or misplaced. There is so much cricket played by every team, they are constantly travelling and keeping these factors in mind, cricket boards around the globe must contemplate reducing bilateral ODI series that lack value than probably help individual players move up the players rankings.

The interest of the fans needs to be kept in mind

Interest levels of cricket fans and loyalists could be tested in the long run because of haphazard scheduling. New Zealand take on Australia for the ODI series almost two months after completion of the Tests and T20Is. Similar is the quizzical situation with India taking on South Africa in three ODIs which is to complete their tour to India which had Tests and T20Is earlier in the end of 2019.

This needs to be sorted to keep all sorts of audiences engaged and invovled - schedule the full tour, i.e. ODIs, Tests, and T20Is in one go. So the randomness and relevance of bilateral ODI series is taken away. Cricket boards and administrators need to keep this in mind for the long term purpose as more and more people are preferring the T20Is over ODIs. There has to be a clear purpose for the ODIs to happen between two teams. Clearly, now the focus should have been exclusively on T20Is and Tests.

Why is it necessary for the big guns to be a part of every bilateral series?

India's pace bowling spearhead could have been rested for the ODIs against the Proteas

It is quiet understandable for teams to put out their best playing XI for every series. But when you have a high profile T20 tournament like the IPL coming up and the bigger picture - World T20, the question to be asked is why are the selectors and administrators persistent with picking all high profile players for bilateral series like the one against South Africa.

Advertisement

This series sees the return of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar into Indian colours. This is ideally what this series should be used for - pick players who are fit and returning from injuries and try out some young talent knocking on the doors of national selection. Only when they get to play in familiar conditions will the team management have faith in picking them for overseas assignments.

Looking at the workload management aspect, players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli should have been given an opportunity to take the series off and relax or use that time to train and tighten some areas of concern that's bothering their game at the NCA. Of course people coming into the grounds for the ODIs against South Africa will be thrilled to see Kohli and Bumrah play.

But the larger question needs to be addressed - how will you avoid player burnout? How can you manage players workload without affecting the overall team composition and not comprising on the results? India certainly need to consider this aspect more seriously as one thing was pretty evident as the tour to New Zealand was nearing its fag end - there was lot of player fatigue.

Also read | India vs South Africa 2020: 5 players to watch out for in the ODI series