×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: India have selected the perfect XI for the Boxing Day Test

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
788   //    25 Dec 2018, 11:05 IST

Kohli and Shastri seem to have got the team selection right for the Boxing Day Test
Kohli and Shastri seem to have got the team selection right for the Boxing Day Test

The harrowing loss at Perth after the high of Adelaide was largely and rightly attributed to a majorly flawed team selection. So with the series tied at one all and two Tests to go, it was of paramount importance that Virat Kohli and Co got the team selection right for the third match.

Now that the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test has been announced, it’s time to have a close look at the squad and see whether this is the best team that India could have come up with.

The biggest selection headache for India coming into the Melbourne Test was at the very top. Both the openers had performed abysmally in the last two matches, and seemed low on confidence.

It would have made no sense to keep either of them for the Boxing Day Test. By dropping both of them, the Indian think tank has taken the right call.

As to who will open the innings for India, it is likely that Mayank Agarwal will be partnered with Hanuma Vihari.

There was, of course, the option of Rohit Sharma too. Rohit is a giant in the limited overs format and opening with him could have been a defining moment in his Test career, if he succeeds. On the other hand, Vihari has the right technique and temperament required to open the innings and has been recommended by Sanjay Manjrekar for the opening slot, so opting for him again seems to be a good decision.

Hanuma Vihari: Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5
Hanuma Vihari: Australia v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

By picking Vihari in the team in place of Hardik Pandya, Kohli has given the right signal - that performance matters. Dropping Vihari after a good performance at Perth would have been grossly unfair. Moreover, he provides a second spin bowling option, which could come in handy in the later stages of the match.

Similarly, having Rohit in the XI bolsters India’s batting. The middle order of Kohli, Pujara and Rahane selected themselves.

Advertisement

After the failed experiment of all-pace attack, India have rightly reverted to a balanced attack of three pacers and a spinner. Umesh Yadav had to be dropped as he was clearly the least impressive bowler at Perth.

With Ashwin out injured, the choice for a spinner was between Jadeja and Kuldeep. Though Kuldeep had done well in the limited overs matches against Australia, he lacks experience in the Test format. Moreover, Jadeja brings in much needed batting prowess to a longish Indian tail.

All things considered, it can be safely said that India have selected the best possible XI for the Boxing Day Test. In their quest for a historic Test series win they fumbled at Perth, but they would hope that this set of 11 players will bring them back on track for that elusive goal.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Hanuma Vihari
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
3 Players who could open for India in the Boxing Day Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australia's predicted playing...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: Why Kohli should drop both...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Previewing the 3rd Test in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 changes India need to make...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Boxing Day Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Today, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us