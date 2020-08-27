'Our bowlers have learnt a lot': Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Pakistan's Test series defeat to England

Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has opened up on his team's Test series defeat against England.

In a blog for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Misbah-ul-Haq voiced his disappointment at losing the Test series. However, the former Pakistan captain remarked that it was a great learning curve for his young side, especially the bowlers. Misbah emphasised that the entire series was played with an excellent spirit of the game.

England claimed the three-match Test series one-nil after winning the first Test in Manchester by three wickets. The last two matches in Southampton were drawn courtesy incessant rains and bad weather.

Misbah-ul-Haq wrote in his blog:

"While it was disappointing to lose the Test series, the whole experience has been a really positive one for a young, improving team. Our bowlers have learned a lot from this series and it was great to see Shaheen having the chance to talk about bowling with Jimmy Anderson after the Test had finished. Learning from great fast bowlers will help them tactically. It was a really competitive series played in an excellent spirit. If the players respect each other and the game itself, which they did, then there will be a good atmosphere."

Furthermore, the Pakistan coach shed light on the new norm: the biosecure bubble. While it was mentally tough for players as their movements were highly-restricted, it was a good experience overall as the Men in Green had to gel together throughout.

Misbah-ul-Haq remarked:

"Life in the biosecure bubble was a good experience – it was like a boot camp for Pakistan cricket. You do everything together: playing, training, eating. You could sense it was tougher for the players at times because they couldn’t switch off and go out or visit different places."

Like James Anderson, our young bowlers need to prioritize red-ball Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

James Anderson recently secured 600 Test wickets

Misbah-ul-Haq further stated that his players were given written and oral directions to improve themselves when it comes to fitness, skills and tactics. He also admitted that losing the first game after dominating England was disappointing.

The 46-year-old went on to acknowledge Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam as the standout performers in the Test series despite tough conditions. He also wasn't short of praise for the Pakistan skipper, Azhar Ali.

Misbah-ul-Haq heaped praise on Azhar for his display of grit and mental strength, during the 3rd Test:

"Azhar Ali deserves a lot of credit for the way he fought in the final Test, due to being under pressure. He showed great character and mental strength. That innings saved the game for us. Any batsman scoring a hundred is always special but that innings was extra special because Azhar had worked so hard."

Misbah-ul-Haq also spoke highly of English stalwart Jimmy Anderson:

"Anderson’s achievement of reaching 600 Test wickets is amazing. He has shown exceptional discipline and determination. He has control, he’s tactically very smart and is always challenging the batsman. The love for the red-ball game is clearly there. That is something that our bowlers need to give priority to, especially the young bowlers."

Misbah-ul-Haq added that the fact that many English players appeared in the HBL PSL should pave way for a tour from England in 2022. He further thanked ECB for showing great hospitality and thanked the fans back home for supporting the team through during the ups and downs in the series.

Misbah-ul-Haq's attention now turns to white-ball cricket as Pakistan gear up to face off the Three Lions in a three-match T20I series, starting from Friday.