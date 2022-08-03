OVI vs LNS prediction: Who will win today's The Men's Hundred 2022 match?

Oval Invincibles and London Spirit are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of Men's Hundred 2022 on August 4. The Kennington Oval in London will host the exciting encounter.

The Spirit, captained by Eoin Morgan, had a forgettable outing in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Having won only one of their eight matches in the league stage, the Spirit finished the league stage at the bottom of the points table.

Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard are expected to play massive roles for the side, especially in the batting department that failed to deliver last time around. After retiring from international cricket, it also remains to be seen how Morgan will play.

Riley Meredith and Mark Wood are likely to share the new ball. Brad Wheal has done well for the Scotland national team and his role will be critical as well. Zak Crawley is expected to play well at the top of the order.

The Invincibles also failed to qualify beyond the first round of the previous edition of the tournament. However, they managed to win four of eight matches.

Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw are most likely to open the batting. Rossouw recently made his comeback for South Africa and played some decent knocks. Will Jacks is another batter who is going to play an important part for the Invincibles.

Nevertheless, it's Sunil Narine who is the side's trump card, especially after how he played for Surrey in the T20 Blast. Saqib Mahmood and Reece Topley form a power-packed bowling pair.

Will Oval Invincibles (OVI) beat London Spirit (LNS)?

The Invincibles, on paper, are a much stronger unit compared to the Spirit. Barring Maxwell and Pollard, the team doesn't have a whole lot of firepower. The Invincibles are much more experienced and are clear favorites to win the match

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win the match

