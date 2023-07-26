"Paisa barbaad"- Top 10 funny memes after reports emerged that India vs Pakistan World Cup match might be rescheduled

BCCI is reportedly rescheduling the highly anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, according to The Indian Express.

As per the schedule released last month, the two neighboring nations were set to lock horns on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Security agencies have advised BCCI not to proceed with the match on that date as it is also the first day of Navaratri as it might be a turbulent task for the police to make adequate security arrangements for both.

"We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri," a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The BCCI is reportedly looking to advance the game and organize it on October 14. They are likely to announce the new date for the fixture on July 27.

The development came as an unpleasant shock to the fans, who had already made travel and lodging arrangements for the match between India and Pakistan when the schedule was announced in June. The flight tickets and hotel room tariffs were exponentially increased due to exceptional demand from the fans visiting Ahmedabad to view the match.

A few fans let out their frustration on the situation by sharing memes on the matter. Here are some of the best memes:

Sagar @sagarcasm



Meanwhile BCCI: Cricket Fans booked expensive flights, non refundable hotel rooms and even hospital beds in Ahmedabad for Ind v Pak matchMeanwhile BCCI: pic.twitter.com/b1ZJF04USy

Silly Point @FarziCricketer



Fans who just entered stadium seeing India and Pakistan players shaking hands after BCCI changed it to a day game from Day-Night last minute. *Scenes on October 14*Fans who just entered stadium seeing India and Pakistan players shaking hands after BCCI changed it to a day game from Day-Night last minute. pic.twitter.com/yNI7rfNj6L

Sumit Mishra @SumitLinkedIn



Meanwhile BCCI: Cricket fans are excited about the India vs Pak match. They book expensive flight hotels and also hospital beds in Ahmedabad for Ind v Pak matchMeanwhile BCCI: pic.twitter.com/4R9Tvrjo2H

Relaxed Guy @iamshahss



BCCI to ICT fans ICT fans booked hotels and hospital beds also in Ahmedabad worth 10k-50k for #IndvsPak world cup match. And now bcci planning to reschedule the match...BCCI to ICT fans pic.twitter.com/ivpLlrz471

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST