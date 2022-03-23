PAK vs AUS 2022: Cameron Green's Test growth continues with mature knock in Lahore 

It's easy to forget that Cameron Green is a newcomer to Test cricket after watching the way he wrestled back momentum for Australia against Pakistan in the Lahore Test.

Despite the search for a maiden Test ton yet to end, this knock was his finest one, an innings of great class and maturity. It was a performance that cemented his status as a long-term prospect for Australia, a rare cricketing talent to be delicately handled going forward.

Falling into a somewhat precarious state of 206/5, the Australians turned to Cameron Green and fellow newcomer Alex Carey to steady the ship. The visitors had lost the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Travis Head in a relatively small period of time.

Green and Carey were able to guide Australia to stumps on Day 1 without further damage. They returned on Day 2 to cash in on the opportunity and add to the total. Green and Carey put on 135 runs for the sixth wicket and ensured a decent first-innings total for their team on the slow Lahore pitch.

Cameron Green's innings embodied a calm and measured tempo, in a similar vein to fellow Australian batters Khawaja and Smith in this series. He's a tall man, gets a long way forward, and uses the depth of the crease to counter spin, impressing onlookers.

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh sent plenty of praise his way while speaking on Fox Cricket, noting that he was noticeably more relaxed at the crease.

“He doesn’t look as rigid as he did in Australia, so he’s obviously a lot more relaxed and more confident in his own game. He’s playing all the shots. He’s improving his footwork and middling the ball. He’s played well right from the get-go. I think it’s all about confidence, just watching the ball and hitting it and not premeditating too much."

Green watched the ball very closely indeed and didn't overcommit to his shots, demonstrating his calmness and growing self-belief at the Test level.

Over the course of his innings, the tall all-rounder was able to withstand a heavy onslaught of reverse swing bowling. However, he eventually succumbed to a stunner from Naseem Shah, and was dismissed for 79 runs from 163 balls.

#PAKvAUS | #Cricket 🗣 "Naseem Shah was getting the ball to reverse both ways. I thought I saw it go away from me but it came back in. He bowled beautifully – his action is perfect for these conditions." – Cameron Green 🗣 "Naseem Shah was getting the ball to reverse both ways. I thought I saw it go away from me but it came back in. He bowled beautifully – his action is perfect for these conditions." – Cameron Green#PAKvAUS | #Cricket https://t.co/MbEd8WDxkT

Cameron Green's growing profile

Cameron Green has long been touted as a fast bowler, with a tall frame and steady action. This past summer, the Western Australia cricketer claimed the spotligh with his bowling heroics, taking 13 wickets at 15.76 in the five-Test Ashes series.

Cameron Green performed brilliantly with the ball in the 2021-22 Ashes

Now his batting is firming up and becoming a major weapon for Australia. His last six scores in Test cricket are: 74, 74, 23, 48, 28, and 79. Getting out six times in the 70s will weigh heavily.

But any doubts over his batting prowess are quickly fading and the all-rounder's spot at No. 6 is hopefully sorted for many years to come.

