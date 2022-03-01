“You have to prepare for everything” - Marnus Labuschagne on challenge of facing Pakistan quicks

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has asserted that he is confident of facing the challenge posed by fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali during the Test series in Pakistan.

The World No. 1 Test batter was the second-leading run-getter in the Ashes, scoring 335 runs from five matches at an average of 41.88. However, he was troubled to some extent by the genuine pace of Mark Wood.

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, the 27-year-old admitted that he has worked on a few technical aspects of his game following the series against England. When asked about the Pakistan pace attack, he said:

“Obviously, I know Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi are their two sort of main fast bowlers and then we'll have to see who's going to go with those two. Like you said, you have to prepare for everything. There'll be times in the game when they will bowl short based on the wicket. It's about coming to terms with that.”

On his battle with Wood during the Ashes, he elaborated:

“The wickets we played on during this summer had a bit of seam movement in them as well. Add then Mark Wood who bowls at 150. You just got to keep getting better and I certainly got away from that series and worked on a few technical things to make sure that I've got them down pat if teams start going down that path.”

Apart from two matches in the UAE during the series against Pakistan in 2018, Labuschagne has played all his Tests in Australia (17) and England (four).

“Just scuff some balls up and make sure they're ready” - Marnus Labuschagne on preparing for reverse swing

Apart from spin, Australia’s batters are also likely to be challenged by reverse swing during the Test series in Pakistan. On being asked how he plans to tackle the same, Labuschagne replied:

“You can certainly do things with tennis balls in the backyard but in terms of training you just scuff some balls up and make sure they're ready. That they are reversing, and you just come up with plans and thoughts as to how you'll play it. You bat on a different stump, or you take a different guard or whatever changes you make to your game that suits playing reverse swing or suits your strength.”

Australia are in Pakistan for their first tour since 1998, which consists of three Tests, three ODIs and a solitary T20I. The tour will get under way with the first Test in Rawalpindi on 4 March.

