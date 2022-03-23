PAK vs AUS 2022: Slow pitches are Australian cricket team's 'Catch'-22

The Australian cricket team have been absent from the international touring scene since the Ashes in 2019, and the ongoing series for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy is exposing that problem.

Australia have simply missed the mark on their slips fielding this series, and it appears as though Pakistan's slower pitches may be the culprit.

Edges aren't carrying as far as traditional slip placements on Australian pitches. The Australian cricket team have been caught out in failing to adjust to unfamiliar conditions.

Daniel Brettig 🏏 @danbrettig It's past Smith before he sees it. Carey sees it alright but for some unknown reason he's stranded preparing to take the ball on the inside edge 🤷 #PAKvAUS It's past Smith before he sees it. Carey sees it alright but for some unknown reason he's stranded preparing to take the ball on the inside edge 🤷 #PAKvAUS https://t.co/aPXdstWLuZ

The conditions in Pakistan have called forth a gamble from the Australian cricket team. They moved Steve Smith into a closer position at first slip, well in front of wicketkeeper Alex Carey, to combat the lack of carry in the wicket.

But a catch went begging in between the two as Abdullah Shafique survived a healthy edge into a vacant first slip gap. Neither Steve Smith nor Alex Carey attempted the catch, leaving the positioning of both in a glaring spotlight.

Carey has made similar non-decisions in his short career so far. Smith appeared to not have enough time to react to the flying edge because he was standing closer to the pitch than usual.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Steve Smith indicating to Alex Carey how close the ball was to him before getting into that position very close to the stumps & ahead of the wicket-keeper #PakvAus Steve Smith indicating to Alex Carey how close the ball was to him before getting into that position very close to the stumps & ahead of the wicket-keeper #PakvAus https://t.co/MjWN48AwOO

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis believes the two should have been standing parallel to each other to negate any adverse effects of the alternatives.

“When you stand in front, you don’t know where the keeper is standing. So when the ball comes to your left, you sort of think ‘there’s a keeper behind me, he’ll catch that'. The keeper is probably looking at the slip thinking that he will catch that and the reaction time is so little that it’s hard to catch them.”

Australian cricket team's conundrum

There is no clear solution to the problem. Either the slips are too close and are beaten for pace, or they're too far and the knicks don't carry. Any closer to the wicketkeeper, and they risk hogging the keeper's eyeline. However, this experiment by the Australian cricket team - a staggered slips cordon - didn't go to plan.

Debate raged on social media over whether it was Smith or Carey that should've attempted the catch.

Daniel Brettig 🏏 @danbrettig Carey you've gotta go for those. And have Aust got a single catch this series from moving slip in front of keeper? #PAKvAUS Carey you've gotta go for those. And have Aust got a single catch this series from moving slip in front of keeper? #PAKvAUS

Andrew Wu @wutube If Steve Smith is standing at a regulation first slip that nick doesn’t carry. Stands closer as he has and it beats him for pace. It’s the Catch 22 (pardon the pun). #PAKvAUS If Steve Smith is standing at a regulation first slip that nick doesn’t carry. Stands closer as he has and it beats him for pace. It’s the Catch 22 (pardon the pun). #PAKvAUS

The uninspiring and lackluster pitches this series have been labeled 'below average' by the ICC, and have contributed to less-than-appealing draws dominated by the bat. But the negative consequences of a dead wicket have also manifested in the standard of slip catching.

Pat Cummins was able to grab his side's sole wicket for the day. He trapped Imam-u-Haq leg-before for 11. But Pakistan finished Day 2 at 90/1, trailing by 301 runs.

