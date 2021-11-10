PAK vs AUS: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Semifinal 2 of T20 World Cup 2021

The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will happen tomorrow evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, will lock horns with Australia for a place in the summit clash.

Babar Azam's men have been unstoppable in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far. They won all five of their Super 12 matches to finish at the top of the Group 2 points table. Meanwhile, Australia finished second in Group 1, recording four wins in five matches.

Many fans will remember Australia and Pakistan battling in an ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match 11 years ago in the West Indies, where the Aussies emerged victorious. Pakistan will look forward to avenging that defeat tomorrow in Dubai.

Before the Pakistan vs Australia match begins, let's take a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the shortest format of the game.

PAK vs AUS head-to-head stats

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Australia 13-9, but the Aussies have won their previous two T20I games against the Men in Green.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in ICC T20 World Cup matches, both teams have defeated each other thrice. It will be interesting to see which country takes the lead tomorrow.

PAK vs AUS: Numbers you need to know before Semifinal 2 of T20 World Cup 2021

David Warner has scored the most runs for Australia in T20Is against Pakistan. The southpaw has aggregated 348 runs at an average of 29.

Among current Pakistan T20 World Cup squad members, skipper Babar Azam has the highest number of T20I runs (278) against the Australian cricket team.

Mitchell Starc has been the most successful bowler for Australia against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. The left-arm pacer has bagged 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.83.

Shadab Khan has scalped nine Australian wickets in his T20I career, the most among the current Pakistan T20 World Cup squad members.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

