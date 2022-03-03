PAK vs AUS prediction: Who will win the 1st Test?

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the first game of a three-match Test series, starting Friday, March 4. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are currently third in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They are coming off a 2-0 series win at Bangladesh earlier this year.

The hosts have a few injury worries, though. Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf, who played for Islamabad United in the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) are injured. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Iftikhar Ahmed have been called up as their replacements.

Haris Rauf, who was set for a Test debut in Ali and Ashraf's absence, has tested positive for COVID-19. The fast bowler has gone into isolation, with the team adding Naseem Shah to the squad. In 2020, Shah got a Test hat-trick against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been in brilliant form of late, and the onus will be on them to help Pakistan score big. Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali need to bring forth their experience as well. Shaheen Afridi is also high on confidence after leading the Lahore Qalandars to the PSL 2022 title.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, meanwhile, are second in the points table in the 2021-23 WTC. Cummins, in his first assignment as the regular Test captain, beat England 4-0 in the Ashes series Down Under. The hosts won in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Hobart, while England managed a gritty draw in the fourth Test in Sydney to avoid the ignominy of a series whitewash.

It is Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

Will Australia (AUS) beat Pakistan (PAK)?

In 66 Tests between the two teams, Australia have won 33 and lost 15, while 18 matches ended in draws. In Pakistan, the visitors have won three and lost seven of 20 matches. Pakistan will start as the marginal favourites.

Prediction: Pakistan to win.

