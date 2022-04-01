PAK vs AUS prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, April 2. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the encounter.

The series has turned out to be an exciting one. Despite not having the majority of their star players, the Aussies started the series on a tremendous note. On Tuesday, March 29, they defeated Babar Azam and Co. by a mammoth margin of 88 runs.

While Travis Head scored a century, leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up four wickets. Head also accounted for two scalps. The visitors were also the favorites to win the second game after the completion of the first innings but Pakistan had other ideas.

The home team pulled off a six-wicket win to draw level in the series. After being put in to bat first, the Aussies racked up a mammoth score of 348 for eight on the board. Aaron Finch perished early on to Shaheen Shah Afridi but Head and Ben McDermott restored sanity to the proceedings.

The duo put on 162 runs for the second wicket to put Australia in the driver’s seat. Head missed out on back-to-back tons after getting out to Zahid Mahmood. The left-hander scored 89 runs off 70 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes.

McDermott, on the other hand, went on to notch 104 runs off 108 balls with 10 fours and four sixes. Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with useful scores of 59 and 49 on the board. Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with four wickets.

Pakistan started the run-chase in a stupendous manner courtesy of a 118-run stand between Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. Zaman scored 67 runs off 67 balls with seven fours and two sixes. From there on, Imam and skipper Babar took charge and put Pakistan in a position of command.

Both batters scored centuries and shared a 111-run partnership with them. Babar was the more fluent of the two as he played at a strike rate of 137.35. Zampa picked up two wickets.

Will Australia (AUS) beat Pakistan (PAK)?

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Australia have batted beautifully in the ongoing ODI series and the Pakistan bowlers have been found napping. If they put up a big score yet again, luck may not favor the home team. Australia are slight favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Australia to win the match

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

