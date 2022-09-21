PAK vs ENG: 3 Pakistani players who disappointed the most in the 1st T20I

England's historic tour of Pakistan kicked off at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. The first T20I saw the visitors triumph and take a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series.

Pakistan had a decent start with a solid opening stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, but the Men in Green underwent another middle-order collapse.

Eventually, they were only able to post a passable total of 158 on the scoreboard. England chased down the target convincingly courtesy of a superb knock from Alex Hales, who scored a fifty on his return to the English international side after an exile of around three years.

With that said, let's take a look at 3 Pakistani players who disappointed the most in the 1st T20I.

#3 Shan Masood

Shan Masood made his T20I debut on Tuesday

Shan Masood made the cut for Pakistan's playing XI on the back of a brilliant stint for Derbyshire in county cricket and for Balochistan in the National T20 Cup. He was slated to be the answer his team's middle-order woes.

However, the 32-year-old crumbled under pressure, managing only 7 runs off seven balls. Adil Rashid got the better of him as Masood was caught attempting a reverse sweep. To make matters worse, he also dropped Hales' catch who went on to make a match-winning fifty.

#2 Khushdil Shah

Khushdil Shah might lose his place in the team

Khushdil Shah's inclusion in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup saw PCB take the flak as the 27-year-old was in miserable form during that tournament. Coming in at No.7 in the first T20I against England, Khushdil was expected to accelerate the pace of innings for Pakistan with his power-hitting abilities.

However, he struggled to time the ball and only made 5 off seven balls. His berth in the starting XI continues to be a big question mark and the southpaw could be replaced by Asif Ali in the next match.

#1 Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah endured a though day at the office against England

Naseem Shah proved his mettle as a bowler of genuine pace with his efforts in the Asia Cup. He is only 19 years of age and has plenty of international cricket left in him.

Naseem was expected to get early breakthroughs for his team as they were defending what seemed like a below-par score. However, he struggled with his line and length and conceded 14 runs in his very first over.

He was then taken off the attack after this, but even in the later overs, the teenage sensation went for runs galore, finishing his 4 overs with 41 runs at an economy rate of 10.25.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the T20I series? Pakistan England 3 votes so far