PAK vs ENG: 3 positives for Pakistan from the series

The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England drew to a close at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. The visitors won the decider to take home the trophy with a 4-3 series win.

Pakistan might be disappointed with the outcome, but there were a few silver linings for the Men in Green in the series. Let's take a look at three of them.

#1 Babar Azam returns to form

Asia Cup 2022 was a tournament to forget for captain Babar Azam. The 27-year-old only scored 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 107.93. These are abysmal numbers for any batsman, but even worse if you are Babar Azam.

However, the good news is that he is back in form. Babar was the second-highest run-getter in the seven-match T20I series. He notched up 285 runs from seven matches, including a match-winning century in the second match.

If the Men in Green are to perform well in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Babar has to strike big.

#2 Pakistan's ability to defend low totals

In fast-paced T20 cricket, defending low totals has become a rare occurrence. Anything below 170-180 is considered an easy target to chase for the team batting second.

The Men in Green's performances in the bowling department in the fourth and fifth T20Is stands out in such a scenario. These were nail-biting encounters and the hosts won both by the narrowest of margins.

Babar's men defended targets of 167 and 146 in the 4th and 5th T20Is, respectively, against the destructive English batting lineup. These wins will massively boost the morale and confidence of the team in future matches where they have to bowl second.

#3 England's first visit to Pakistan since 2005

The Pakistan Cricket Board was dealt a huge blow last year when New Zealand and England backpedaled on their decisions to tour the country. The T20I series was historic in the context of this being England's first visit to the country since 2005.

It is bound to open doors for other teams to tour the country in the near future and promises more international matches for the home fans.

