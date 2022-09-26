PAK vs ENG: Four Pakistani players who were key to hosts' win in the 4th T20I

Pakistan won the 4th T20I against England at the National Stadium in Karachi, thereby leveling the seven-match series 2-2. The match was a cliffhanger as it kept see-sawing between the two teams until the very end. Eventually, the Men in Green emerged as winners by the barest of margins.

The visitors were bowled out for 163 as Pakistan won by the slender margin of just three runs. This victory has kept the series nicely poised and given home fans much joy.

It's a good time to take a look at 4 players who made the difference for Pakistan in this thrilling contest.

#1 Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz picked up three crucial wickets

Mohammad Nawaz is fast becoming a dependable all-rounder in Pakistan's playing XI. He has already shown what he is capable of with the willow in the encounter against India at the Asia Cup. But he is equally good with the ball too, if not more.

Nawaz had bowling figures of 3/35 in the fourth T20I. Though on the expensive side, he made three key breakthroughs for his team. The left-arm spinner got the wickets of Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, and Moeen Ali.

The wickets of Duckett and Moeen were especially important as both looked menacing with Harry Brook at the other end.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan played a steady knock

Mohammad Rizwan has been in a rich vein of form of late. He was the highest run-getter in the Asia Cup 2022 and has already notched up three fifties in the four T20Is of this series.

In the fourth T20I on Sunday, he made 88 runs off 67 balls. However, after getting off to a great start, Rizwan could not make the most of the last overs and mainly dealt in singles instead of going for boundaries.

Once again, he was targeted by some fans for not batting aggressively enough. However, in the end, his decision to anchor the innings ended up helping his team put up a competitive total. Still, he would be expected to be a little more adventurous in the future.

#3 Asif Ali

Asif Ali short and sweet knock proved crucial

Asif Ali's role in Pakistan's batting lineup has often come under scrutiny, but the 30-year-old has the faith of the management and he has repaid that on multiple occasions.

Asif came in to bat with only five balls left in the innings. He ended with 13* off 3, and while that may not look like a match-winning knock, the narrow margin of win for his team proves how crucial his 13 runs were. Going forward, the Pakistan team management will expect similar, though slightly longer, cameos from him.

#4 Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf's 19th over made the difference for Pakistan

Pakistan seemed destined for a loss after Liam Dawson smashed Mohammad Hasnain for 24 runs in the 18th over. With two overs left, England needed just nine runs to take a 3-1 lead in the series and they still had three wickets in hand.

It was Haris Rauf's 19th over that brought them back into the game. The 28-year-old got two crucial wickets in two deliveries and ended his match-winning spell with figures of 3/32.

