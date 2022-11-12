PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Pakistan vs England match

The Pakistan vs England match will bring an end to the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow, November 13 in Melbourne.

Both teams have played top-quality cricket and earned their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. The winner of tomorrow's match will be crowned the new T20 world champions.

Both teams will look to bring their 'A' game to the table at the MCG. It will be interesting to see if Babar Azam is the one standing with the trophy at the end of the match or Jos Buttler takes the prize home.

Ahead of the Pakistan vs England match, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

Pakistan vs England Head To Head Record

England lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Pakistan 18-9. The two teams have played 28 T20Is, with one of them producing no result.

PAK vs ENG Head To Head Record in T20 World Cup

England lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan 2-0. The Men in Green lost their matches against England in 2009 and 2010.

Last 5 Games between Pakistan vs England (In Pakistan)

Pakistan hosted England for a seven-match T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2022. Here is a summary of the last five matches from that series:

ENG (209/3) beat PAK (142/8) by 67 runs, Oct 2, 2022. ENG (170/2) beat PAK (169/6) by 8 wickets, Sep 30, 2022. PAK (145) beat ENG (139/7) by 6 runs, Sep 28, 2022. PAK (166/4) beat ENG (163) by 3 runs, Sep 25, 2022. ENG (221/3) beat PAK (158/8) by 63 runs, Sep 23, 2022.

Last 5 Games between Pakistan vs England (In England)

England have won three of their last five home T20Is against Pakistan. Here's a summary of those games:

ENG (155/7) beat PAK (154/6) by 3 wickets, Jul 20, 2021. ENG (200) beat PAK (155/9) by 45 runs, Jul 18, 2021. PAK (232/6) beat ENG (201) by 31 runs, Jul 16, 2021. PAK (190/4) beat ENG (185/8) by 5 runs, Sep 1, 2020. ENG (199/5) beat PAK (195/4) by 5 wickets, Aug 30, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes