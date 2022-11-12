PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

The much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022 final will take place tomorrow in Melbourne. Two former T20 World Cup-winning teams, Pakistan and England, will battle it out against each other to decide which nation will join West Indies in the elite club of teams to have won the mega event twice.

Pakistan have a ton of momentum on their side, having won their last four matches in convincing fashion. They will be up against a confident England team which squashed heavyweights India by 10 wickets in their semifinal match on Thursday.

Before the big game begins in Melbourne, here is the full telecast channel list for this match in India and other nations.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 telecast channel list in India

Fans in India can watch the final of this year's T20 World Cup on Star Sports in different languages. Here is the list of TV channels and live streaming platforms:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Malayalam and Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming in all languages).

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Telecast channel list in Pakistan, USA, Australia and UK

Here are the live streaming and telecast details for fans residing in Pakistan, UK, USA and Australia:

Australia: Foxtel, Kayo Sports, 9Gem and 9Now.

UK: Sky Sports Cricket.

USA: Willow TV and ESPN+.

Pakistan: PTV Sports.

At what time will Pakistan vs England match start as per PKT?

As per Pakistan Standard Time, the T20 World Cup Final will begin at 1:30 PM on November 13.

What is the start time for Pakistan vs England match in the UK?

Fans living in the United Kingdom can watch the T20 World Cup 2022 Final live from 8:00 AM onwards tomorrow.

