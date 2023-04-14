PAK vs NZ 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20I records

Pakistan will host New Zealand for three T20Is at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore over the next few nights. It is a five-match series between the two nations, with Lahore hosting the first three games. Rawalpindi will play host to the final two T20Is.

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is known to be good for batting. A lot of runs were scored here during the Pakistan Super League matches played earlier this year.

A full-strength Pakistan team will start as the favorites to win the series against a second-string New Zealand squad. Before the series starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20I records & stats

Pakistan have a good record in T20Is played at this venue. The Men in Green have won 10 out of the 18 T20Is at the Gaddafi Stadium. Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved equal success at this stadium.

The average run rate at this venue has been 8.24, highlighting that the batters have done well. Here's a look at some other vital numbers from previous T20Is hosted by Lahore:

T20I matches played: 18.

Matches won by teams batting first: 9.

Matches won by teams batting second: 9.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 104* - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) vs. South Africa, 2021.

Best bowling figures: 5/17 - Dwaine Pretorius (SA) vs. Pakistan, 2021.

Highest team score: 209/3 - England vs. Pakistan, 2022.

Lowest team score: 101 - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Highest successful run-chase: 176/8 - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2015.

Average first-innings score: 159.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pitch report

The pitch in Lahore assists the batters and the pace bowlers. Fans can expect a high-scoring game tonight between Pakistan and New Zealand. The team batting first should aim to score at least 165 runs on the board.

Mohammad Rizwan scored a ton at this venue in 2021. All eyes will be on him tonight. The exact pitch report for the games will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore last T20I match

England defeated Pakistan by 67 runs in the last T20I hosted by Lahore. Dawid Malan's 47-ball 78 guided England to 209/3 in their 20 overs. Chasing 210 for a win, Pakistan managed 142/8. Fast bowler Chris Woakes bagged three wickets for the visitors.

The two teams smashed 10 sixes in the 40 overs of that game. One batter each from both teams completed a half-century.

Brief Scores: England 209/3 (Dawid Malan 78*, Mohammad Hasnain 1/32) beat Pakistan 142/8 (Shan Masood 56, Chris Woakes 3/26) by 67 runs.

