PAK vs NZ 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch history and T20I records

Pakistan and New Zealand will play the final two T20Is of their series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium this week. The fourth T20I of the five-match series will take place tonight (April 20), while the final game is scheduled for Monday, April 24.

Pakistan currently have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The hosts won the first two T20Is before suffering a narrow four-run loss at the hands of the Kiwis at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

The Men in Green will start as the favorites to win the series in Rawalpindi. But before the action begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi T20I records & stats

Rawalpindi's pitch is one of the best in the world for batting. Batters scored heaps of runs at the venue during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

It should not be a surprise if the team batting first post a 200-plus score tonight. Here's a list of some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Rawalpindi:

T20I matches played: 3.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0.

Matches won by teams batting second: 3.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches With No Result: 0.

Highest individual score: 82 - Babar Azam (PAK) vs. Zimbabwe, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Usman Qadir (PAK) vs. Zimbabwe, 2020.

Highest team score: 157/4 - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2020.

Lowest team score: 129/9 - Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 2020.

Highest successful run-chase: 157/4 - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 140.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pitch report

Rawalpindi hosted three T20Is of the Pakistan-Zimbabwe series in 2020. None of the matches in that series were high-scoring encounters, but fans should note that Zimbabwe batted first in each of the three games.

Pakistan's quality bowling helped them restrict the visitors to a total of less than 160 in all three matches. In PSL 2023, Rawalpindi's pitch produced some high-scoring matches, and the same is expected for the upcoming two T20Is.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi last T20I match

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the previous T20I hosted by Rawalpindi. Leg-spinner Usman Qadir's four-wicket haul helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to 129/9 in their 20 overs.

The home side completed the chase in just 15.2 overs, riding on an unbeaten 33-ball 41* from Abdullah Shafique. Here's a short summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 129/9 (Chamu Chibhabha 31, Usman Qadir 4/13) lost to Pakistan 130/2 (Abdullah Shafique 41*, Wellington Masakadza 1/19) by eight wickets.

