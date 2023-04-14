PAK vs NZ 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series in India

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will start tonight (April 14) with a clash between the two nations at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The two teams met in the semifinals of last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, where the Men in Green beat the Blackcaps.

New Zealand will be keen to avenge that loss. However, the visitors will be without the services of top names like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Tim Southee, and Mitchell Santner in the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series. Williamson is currently injured, while the other four names are playing in IPL 2023.

Pakistan have named a full-strength squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Big names like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi will be in action during the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Pakistan will start as the overwhelming favorites to win the T20I series against New Zealand. The five T20Is will take place between April 14 and April 24 across Lahore and Rawalpindi. Here's a look at the schedule for the series:

1st T20I - April 14, 9:30 PM IST, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

2nd T20I - April 15, 9:30 PM IST, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

3rd T20I - April 17, 9:30 PM IST, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

4th T20I - April 20, 9:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

5th T20I - April 24, 9:30 PM IST, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

PAK vs NZ T20I telecast channel list in India

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be live on Sony Sports Network in India. The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD. Fans can stream the five T20Is live on the Sony LIV website and application.

Cricket fans residing in New Zealand can watch the series on Sky Sport NZ. In Pakistan, the series will be live on PTV Sports. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony LIV.

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ.

Pakistan: PTV Sports.

