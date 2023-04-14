PAK vs NZ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 T20I series

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will commence tonight in Lahore. After a Test series in Pakistan between December 2022 and January 2023, New Zealand have returned to the Asian nation for a five-match ODI and five-match T20I series now.

However, unlike the Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series, the T20I series will not feature any big names of the Blackcaps. Star players like Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell and others are missing from the New Zealand squad because of IPL 2023. Even Kane Williamson is unavailable due to injury.

On the other hand, Pakistan have named a full-strength squad for this series. Top names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have returned to the squad after missing the previous T20I series against Afghanistan.

Before the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against New Zealand by 18-11. The two teams have crossed swords 29 times in the shortest format of the game, with the Blackcaps winning on 11 occasions.

New Zealand and Pakistan met in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in Australia, where the Men in Green emerged victorious. New Zealand will be keen to avenge that loss in the upcoming series.

Matches Played - 29

Matches won by Pakistan - 18

Matches won by New Zealand - 11

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

PAK vs NZ head-to-head record in Pakistan

The head-to-head record between Pakistan and New Zealand in T20I matches on Pakistan's soil stands at 0-0. The two teams will play a T20I match in Pakistan for the first time tonight.

New Zealand have either battled Pakistan at home or at neutral venues. They were scheduled to visit Pakistan for T20Is in 2021, but they pulled out at the last moment due to off-field reasons.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Pakistan - 0

Matches won by New Zealand - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I matches

Pakistan have won four of their last T20I battles against New Zealand. In the previous game between the two sides, half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam helped the Men in Green record a seven-wicket victory.

New Zealand played with a full-strength squad in that game, but they have a second-string team for this series. Here's a look at the summary of their last five encounters:

PAK (153/3) beat NZ (152/4) by 7 wickets, Nov 9, 2022. PAK (168/5) beat NZ (163/7) by 5 wickets, Oct 14, 2022. NZ (131/1) beat PAK (130/7) by 9 wickets, Oct 11, 2022. PAK (149/4) beat NZ (147/8) by 6 wickets, Oct 8, 2022. PAK (135/5) beat NZ (134/8) by 5 wickets, Oct 26, 2021.

Poll : 0 votes