PAK vs NZ ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Pakistan will host New Zealand for a five-match ODI series. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the first couple of ODIs, while the last three matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam will lead the hosts in the ODI series, while the Kiwis will be led by Tom Latham. The T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw as both teams won a couple of matches each.

Pakistan won the first couple of T20Is, while the third match went in favor of the Kiwis. The 4th match was washed out, while New Zealand won the final T20I match to level the series at 2-2.

Pakistan won the first ODI on Thursday by five wickets with nine balls remaining as they chased down a target of 289.

PAK vs NZ ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, April 27

1st ODI - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4:00 PM

Saturday, April 29

2nd ODI - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 4:00 PM

Wednesday, May 3

3rd ODI - Pakistan vs New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi, 4:00 PM

Friday, May 5

4th ODI - Pakistan vs New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi, 4:00 PM

Sunday, May 7

5th ODI - Pakistan vs New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi, 4:00 PM

PAK vs NZ ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

All matches of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. The matches will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network for fans in India.

PAK vs NZ ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Pakistan

England v Pakistan - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.

New Zealand

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

