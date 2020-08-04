Pakistan announce 16-man squad for first Test against England

Pakistan have announced a 16-man squad to face England in the first Test which begins on August 5 at Old Trafford.

Led by Azhar Ali, Pakistan have named experienced players like Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam and Yasir Shah. Sohail Khan, who last played a Test in 2016, has also been selected owing to his performances in the practice games.

Apart from a whole battalion of pacers, Pakistan have also selected three spinners in the squad. This may hint towards an attack featuring two spinners because of a potentially dry surface on offer.

Sarfraz Ahmed has also returned to the squad but is likely to sit out since Muhammad Rizwan has been declared as the first-choice wicket-keeper throughout the tour. Fawad Alam, who last played a Test in 2009, also finds himself in the squad.

Pakistan's squad for the 1st Test: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

Pakistan's squad for the first England Test:



Azhar A (c), Babar A (vc), Abid A, Asad S, Fawad A, Imam, Kashif B, M Abbas, M Rizwan, Naseem S, Sarfaraz A, Shadab K, Shaheen A, Shan M, Sohail K and Yasir S.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/i3SaXeHoIC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 4, 2020

Conditions matter a lot in decision making: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan’s team management has decided not to finalise the final eleven until the morning owing to the match-day conditions.

When asked about the final selection, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said:

“Current performances and form do matter but very importantly, the opposition and the conditions are very important in decision making.”

Advertisement

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has also backed Pakistan to outperform England in the series, stating that it will be a big mistake to consider Pakistan a weak side:

"Pakistan is being called a dark horse, that the team is probably looking weaker than England but that is not the case. It will be a big mistake to consider the Pakistan team weak because Pakistan has a full bowling attack including spinners."

Pakistan are scheduled to take part in a three-match Test series against England, which would be followed by three T20Is.