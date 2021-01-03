Pakistan cricket team's schedule for 2021

The Pakistan cricket team began their 2020 season with some fantastic performances against Bangladesh. They defeated the Bangla Tigers 2-0 in the 3-match T20I series and also won the one-off Test match.

The Men in Green then stayed away from the international arena for months. They came back to battle England in an ICC World Test Championship series away from home. The Pakistan cricket team lost the 3-match series by 0-1.

Next, Pakistan tied the 3-match T20I series with England 1-1. They returned home to host Zimbabwe for a limited-overs tour. As expected, the Pakistan cricket team dominated their African rivals at home.

Pakistan ended the year with a New Zealand tour. They lost the T20I series by 1-2. Next, the Kiwis defeated them by 101 runs in the Boxing Day Test match. The Men in Green have an opportunity to improve their record in all formats this year.

Here's a look at their complete international schedule for 2021.

Pakistan cricket team's New Zealand tour

Can Pakistan win the New Year's Test?

Pakistan will kick off 2021 with a Test match against the New Zealand cricket team. The final match of this tour will occur at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand vs. Pakistan 2020-21 Schedule

January 3rd-7th: New Zealand vs Pakistan, second Test, Christchurch

South Africa tour of Pakistan

Pakistan will host South Africa this year

The South African cricket team will visit Pakistan to play two Tests and three T20Is. This tour will be the Proteas' first visit to Pakistan since 2007.

Pakistan vs. South Africa Schedule

January 26th-30th: Pakistan vs. South Africa, first Test, Karachi

February 4th-8th: Pakistan vs. South Africa, second Test, Rawalpindi

February 11th: Pakistan vs. South Africa, first T20I, Lahore

February 13th: Pakistan vs. South Africa, second T20I, Lahore

February 14th: Pakistan vs. South Africa, third T20I, Lahore

Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa

Zimbabwe will host Pakistan in April-May

The Pakistan cricket team will visit the African continent to play South Africa and Zimbabwe. Their South African tour will comprise three ODIs and three T20Is. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will play two Tests and three T20Is against Pakistan.

Asia Cup

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will cross swords in Asia Cup

The Pakistan cricket team will then head to Sri Lanka to participate in the Asia Cup. This year, the Asia Cup will happen in the T20 format. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Green could win their maiden Asia Cup T20 Championship in 2021.

Pakistan tour of England

England will host Pakistan in July

The Pakistan cricket team played Tests and T20Is against England in 2020. This year, they will lock horns with the English team in three ODIs and three T20Is. This tour will take place in July.

England vs. Pakistan 2021 Schedule

July 8th: England vs. Pakistan, first ODI, Cardiff

July 10th: England vs. Pakistan, second ODI, Lord's

July 13th: England vs. Pakistan, third ODI, Birmingham

July 16th: England vs. Pakistan, first T20I, Nottingham

July 18th: England vs. Pakistan, second T20I, Leeds

July 20th: England vs. Pakistan, third T20I, Manchester

England tour of Pakistan

England will visit Pakistan to play two T20Is

After South Africa, England will make a historic visit to Pakistan in 2021. The English cricket team will play two T20I matches versus the Men in Green at the National Stadium.

Pakistan vs. England 2021 Schedule

October 14th: Pakistan vs. England, first T20I, Karachi

October 15th: Pakistan vs. England, second T20I, Karachi

ICC T20 World Cup

Can Pakistan win their second ICC T20 World Cup title?

The Pakistan cricket team will then visit India to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan won their only T20 World Cup in 2009. They will be one of the contenders for the trophy this year.

Pakistan tour of Bangladesh

.@mushfiqur15 and .@Sah75official's 68 runs against Pakistan was the highest partnership for Bangladesh in any wicket in ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup 2012.#WorldCupRewind pic.twitter.com/QwjnoTvqNm — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 27, 2020

After the ICC T20 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team will head to Bangladesh and challenge the home team in two Tests and three T20Is.

West Indies tour of Pakistan

#OnThisDay in 2013. A day to remember for Shahid Afridi as he scored 76 off 55 balls (6 fours & 5 sixes) and then took 7-12 (2nd best bowling figures in ODI history) against the West Indies in Guyana. Pakistan won by 126 runs #Cricket pic.twitter.com/sOfgg5dAkD — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 14, 2020

The Pakistan cricket team will end their 2021 season with a series against West Indies. The Caribbean side will clash with Pakistan in three ODIs and three T20Is.