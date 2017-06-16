Pakistan in Champions Trophy final due to external factors, says Aamer Sohail

The former Pakistan cricketer believes that "external factors" have brought Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy final.

Sohail believes there is Pakistan captain shouldn’t be “so happy” despite reaching the final

Former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail believes that Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has “no reason" to rejoice after Pakistan reached their maiden ICC Champions Trophy final. Sohail insinuated that “external factors” have led to Sarfraz’s side reaching the final against India on Sunday.

Speaking to a Pakistan news channel, Sohail indirectly accused Pakistan of fixing matches and believes that they didn’t reach the final due to their “on-field performance”.

The 50-year-old said: “Sarfraz needs to be told that you have not done anything great. Someone has helped you win the game. There is no reason for you (Sarfraz) to be so happy. We all know what happens behind the scenes. Don’t wish to get into the details on who won them the games. If asked, I will say that the prayers of the fans and God has won them the games. They have been brought to the final due to external factors and not based on on-field performance. The boys now need to be level-headed and focus on playing good cricket.”

Before India beat Bangladesh to secure their second consecutive Champions Trophy final appearance, Pakistan upset hosts England to reach their maiden Champions Trophy final. Few thought that was possible after their humiliating defeat at the hands of India in their opening game of the tournament.

However, a dramatic reversal in fortunes followed after the unfortunate injury to Wahab Riaz and the arrival of Junaid Khan in the starting XI. The left-arm pacer, along with Hasan Ali, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker and Mohammad Amir turned things around for Pakistan with the ball. They beat South Africa in a rain-curtailed match and then courtesy of Sri Lanka’s inept fielding display, beat Angelo Mathews' side in what was a virtual quarter-final before thrashing England by eight wickets in the semi-final.

Pakistan will be looking to add to their tally of two world titles (1992 World Cup and 2009 World T20) as they take on India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday (June 18) at The Oval.

Despite fielding three debutants and losing a key fast bowler in Wahab Riaz, Pakistan have managed to reach the final of the tournament. That itself is a testament to just how good they have been, especially with the ball. Sohail's claims that they are in the final is certainly unfounded and he doesn't have any evidence to back up his statements. It is sad that a former Pakistan cricketer has leveled these accusations at a side that is performing brilliantly in a tournament that has already seen Indian fans come to the aid of Pakistan skipper after he was trolled.