Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 vs India for Match 5 of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan will lock horns with arch-rivals India in Match 5 of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23. With the Men in Blue playing all of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. have made the flight from their homeland to the UAE.

Pakistan suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their opening game of the Champions Trophy. If not for some late hitting from the lower order, the margin of defeat could have been one that knocked them out of the competition early. Even now, the 2017 champions are in a precarious position.

To make matters worse for Pakistan, opening batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Imam-ul-Haq has been added to the squad as a replacement.

Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan.

On that note, here is Pakistan's predicted playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India.

Openers: Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Usman Khan is the backup batter in Pakistan's squad, but he isn't used to an opening role in the 50-over format. As a result, the hosts could play Imam-ul-Haq in a straight swap for Fakhar, whose absence will be felt.

All eyes will be on Babar Azam, whose form across formats has been hugely questionable. The former skipper's strike rate against the Black Caps was nothing short of terrible, and he needs to get his act together against India's quality bowling attack.

Middle Order: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

It's probably too early in the tournament for Pakistan to contemplate making changes to their middle order. While it's true that the Champions Trophy itself is too short for teams to stick with underperforming players for too long, Rizwan and Co. might give the likes of Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir another chance to make an impression.

Rizwan himself will be key at No. 4, with the in-form duo of Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah expected to add some firepower and intent. The two dynamic batters will also be key with the ball.

Lower Order: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Pakistan's coaching staff have made it clear that they will stick to their strengths, which they believe to be fast bowling, even if the conditions in Dubai are relatively spin-friendly.

That means that Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will make up the pace attack once again. All three pacers haven't done a great deal in the recent past and will hope that the big stage elevates their performances.

Abrar Ahmed adds an element of mystery to Pakistan's bowling unit and will have a big role to play in the middle overs.

