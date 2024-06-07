Pakistan's 3 best bowling performances vs India in T20 World Cups ft. Umar Gul

Pakistan’s unexpected loss to the United States of America has pushed them to a corner and as such, their next match against India is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. While India looked convincing in their win over Ireland, Pakistan were far from their best. However, the surface in New York should enthuse their seamers and this puts a lot of emphasis on the toss.

Over the years, India has dominated Pakistan in ICC tournaments, but the Men in Green did manage to break this jinx with a win in the 2021 T20 World Cup. India has since beaten them in the 2022 T20 World Cup as well as in the 50-overs World Cup.

Here we take a look at Pakistan's 3 best bowling performances vs India in T20 World Cups.

#3 Shaheen Shah Afridi - 3 for 31

Afridi laid the foundation for a famous Pakistan win.

A win finally came Pakistan’s way in a men's World Cup game - ODI or T20I - against India, across 13 outings in Dubai back in 2021. Shaheen Shah Afridi set the perfect tone with a searing in-swinging full ball as he trapped Rohit Sharma in the first over.

He then landed the ball on a perfect length and brought it back to breach the defense of KL Rahul to leave India shocked. Virat Kohli did bring some sanity back into proceedings, but it was Afridi’s night as he got rid of the then India captain to cap off a sensational spell where he picked up 3 wickets for 31 runs.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan then got together and were not separated as Pakistan strolled past the target (151) with 10 wickets to spare.

#2 Umar Gul - 3 for 28

Umar Gul was in fine form in the final

This was the first-ever T20 World Cup final and it was India taking on Pakistan. Batting first, the Men in Blue were motoring along at 82/2 in the 11th over when Umar Gul decided to have a say.

His first over was a wayward one, but he got his radar right in this second. He banged the ball on a length, Yuvraj Singh looked to hoick it away but only offered a return catch to the bowler. Out walked MS Dhoni and Gul delivered a full, searing delivery that smashed into the captain’s stumps and India was suddenly on the back foot.

Gul then capped off his spell with the vital wicket of Gautam Gambhir who had held India’s innings together. Gambhir tried to lap a ball past the short fine-leg fielder but offered an easy catch to Mohammad Asif.

#1 Mohammad Asif - 4 for 18

Asif had India in tatters in 2007

On a spicy Durban surface, Mohammad Asif had the ball dancing to his tunes. Considered by many to be one of the most skillful bowlers to have played the game, Asif was frugal and grabbed four wickets to restrict India to a below-par total.

Shoaib Malik bowled first and Asif vindicated his captain’s decision. He pouched a sharp caught and bowled to send back Gautam Gambhir and then nipped one back into castle Virender Sehwag. Yuvraj Singh then tried to flick a length ball through mid-on but offered a leading edge to mid-off. Asif continued to create havoc when he got rid of Dinesh Karthik to reduce India to 36/4 in the seventh over.

Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, and Irfan Pathan offered resistance as India ended with 141 and this thrilling match was decided in the first-ever super over that India won.

