Pakistan's 3 best knocks vs India in T20 World Cups ft. Babar Azam

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. Babar Azam and company were stunned in their opening Group A match by the United States. Chasing a total of 160, the US took the game into the Super Over and won it as Pakistan stumbled under pressure.

India, on the other hand, began their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in New York. Bowling first, the Men in Blue bundled out Ireland for 96 as Hardik Pandya claimed 3-27 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-6. In the chase, Team India got home in 12.2 overs as Rohit Sharma hit 52 off 37 and Rishabh Pant 36* off 26.

Pakistan and India have clashed seven times in the Men's T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning five matches and Pakistan one. One game in the 2007 T20 World Cup ended in a tie, which India won via a bowl-out. As the arch-rivals prepare for the mega clash on Sunday, we look back at Pakistan's three best knocks against India in the T20 World Cup.

#3 Misbah-ul-Haq (43 off 38) - 2007 T20 World Cup final

Misbah-ul-Haq gave India a scare in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Misbah-ul-Haq played a fighting knock of 43 off 38 balls in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against India at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Misbah's knock took Pakistan to the brink of victory in the summit clash, but he was the last man out as Team India clinched a thrilling five-run win.

Chasing 158, Pakistan crumbled to 104-7 before Misbah led the fightback for his side. The right-handed batter took on off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in the 17th over and clubbed him for three sixes. The first one was whacked over midwicket, the second one was also slammed in the same region as Harbhajan bowled a short-of-length ball. A full ball was then again dispatched over midwicket.

Pakistan lost a couple of wickets at the other end, but Misbah was on strike for the last over, with the chasing side needing 13 off six balls. The first delivery bowled by Joginder Singh was a wide outside off.

A dot ball was followed by a six as Misbah lofted a full toss down the ground. He, however, perished next ball, caught by S Sreesanth as he attempted a scoop shot over short fine-leg.

#2 Babar Azam (68* off 52) - 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12

Babar Azam scored an unbeaten half-century in the 2021 T20 World Cup match. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Pakistan slammed India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to register their maiden win over the Men in Blue in World Cups. Skipper Babar played his role in the historic triumph, smashing 68* off 52 as Pakistan chased down 152 in 17.5 overs.

The right-handed opener slammed six fours and two sixes in his innings, featuring in an unbroken stand of 152 with Mohammad Rizwan (79* off 55). Babar hit his first four of the innings in the second over by punching a length ball outside off from Mohammed Shami past cover for four. In the fifth over bowled by Shami, Babar lofted a full ball on leg to the wide long-on boundary.

In the ninth over, the Pakistan captain hit his first six, hammering a shortish delivery from Ravindra Jadeja over deep midwicket. The runs kept flowing for the Pakistan captain who got to his fifty in emphatic style, whacking a long-hop from Varun Chakravarthy over midwicket for six. Babar hit the winning runs, clipping a full ball from Shami to the right of long-on for a couple.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (79* off 55) - 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12

Mohammad Rizwan plays a stroke during the 2021 T20 World Cup match against India. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Pakistan keeper-batter Rizwan starred with 79* off 55 balls in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Dubai as the Asian side ended their losing streak against arch-rivals India. Chasing 152, Pakistan got home in a comprehensive fashion as Rizwan and Babar combined to pummel India's bowlers.

Rizwan got the chase underway in impressive fashion, striking Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a four and a six off consecutive balls in the first over. A full ball that did not swing was flicked wide of mid-on, while a short-of-length delivery was launched over deep square boundary for a maximum. After a few quiet overs, Rizwan swept Chakravarthy for a six over to the right of deep square leg.

The Pakistan keeper-batter reached a memorable 50 in the 15th over of the chase, hammering a back-of-length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah towards midwicket. With 17 runs needed off the last three overs, Rizwan smacked Shami for 6,4,4, in the 18th over.

The first ball was a full toss and was whipped over backward square leg for a maximum. The next two deliveries were slammed for fours towards midwicket and deep square leg before Babar hit the winning runs.

