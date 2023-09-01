Pakistan's 5 highest run-scorers vs India in ODIs ft. Shoaib Malik

The Ashes might be cricket's oldest rivalry, but the India-Pakistan encounters are more intense and fierce. Whenever these two teams lock horns with each other, the adrenaline rush is at an all-time high for both the players and the fans.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in over a decade due to geo-political problems. They have only faced each other in ICC events and the Asia Cup. The reduced matches only magnify the anticipation.

Having such emotional fans has its advantages and downsides as well. You're hailed as a national hero if you win but will be booed and vilified by millions if you end up on the wrong side of the result.

Over the years, both teams have faced each other 132 times in 50-over cricket. While India have emerged victorious 55 times, the team from the other side of the border has won on 73 occasions. While the Men in Green mostly won in the pre-2000 era, the Men in Blue have been a dominant force in recent times.

There has been a flurry of runs being scored by batters from both camps in these matches. On that note, let's take a look at Pakistan's five highest run-scorers against India.

#5 Ijaz Ahmed

The former Pakistan batter was their mainstay at No. 3 when Inzamam-ul-Haq pushed himself down the order to stabilize the middle order. Although Ijaz Ahmed wasn't technically sound, he was one of the most effective batters the country has produced.

Ijaz enjoyed decent success in ODI cricket and raised him to greater heights, especially against India. The right-handed batter amassed 1533 runs in 51 innings against their arch-rivals at an average of 35.65, including two tons and six half-centuries.

He arguably played the best knock of his career against the Men in Blue in 1997, smashing an unbeaten 139 off just 84 balls at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ijaz dismissed the Indian attack, featuring Abey Kuruvilla, Debasis Mohanty, Nilesh Kulkarni, and Rajesh Chauhan, with a fabulous exhibition of lofted shots, pulls, flicks, and off-drives.

Riding on his excellent knock, Pakistan chased down 217 runs in just 26.2 overs with nine wickets in hand. The win also helped the hosts win the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

#4 Saleem Malik

The former Pakistan skipper was a gifted batter, who was extremely strong square of the wicket. Saleem Malik was arguably the first batter who took on leg-spinner Shane Warne.

The right-handed batter was a different beast in Asian conditions, with most of his runs coming against Sri Lanka and India. Malik accumulated 1534 runs against the Men in Blue at an average of 34.08, including two centuries and eight fifties. He is Pakistan's fourth-highest run-scorer against India in 50-over cricket.

Malik's best knock against the arch-rivals came during the 1987 Sahara Cup. He played a whirlwind knock to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat to silence a packed Eden Gardens crowd.

When he walked out to bat, the visitors needed 78 runs off eight overs with five wickets in hand. Malik launched an onslaught, scoring 72 of those runs in just 36 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and a six in the process. It is still one of the best ODI knocks and helped Saleem Malik in world cricket.

#3 Shoaib Malik

The former Pakistan all-rounder is one of the best cricketers the country has produced in the modern era. Shoaib Malik was Pakistan's crisis man as he bailed the team out of danger several times, be it with the bat or ball.

While he was dangerous against every opponent, the lanky all-rounder was at his absolute best against India. He averages 46.89 against the arch-rivals, smashing 1782 runs in 42 innings, including four tons and 11 half-centuries.

Malik's highest ODI score of 143 also came against India during the 2004 Asia Cup. He smashed 18 boundaries and one six during his 127-ball stay in the middle. His knock also helped the Men in Green secure a 59-run victory.

He was equally effective with the ball, picking up 22 wickets, with the best figures of 3/18.

#2 Saeed Anwar

The former Pakistan opener is known for his impeccable timing and placement. His drives beside the cover fielders were a sight to behold. Although he was injury-prone and missed games here and there, Saeed Anwar looked majestic when he was on song.

The left-handed batter was particularly at his best against India, scoring 2002 runs in 48 innings at an average of 43.52, including four centuries and eight fifties. Anwar is the second-highest scorer among Pakistan batters against India.

Anwar's ODI highest score of 194 also came against India in the 1997 Independence Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He smashed 194 runs off 146 balls, with the help of 22 fours and five sixes.

Riding on his knock, Pakistan posted 327/5 on the board in their 50 overs. In response, the home side could only muster 292, losing the match by 35 runs.

#1 Inzmam-ul-Haq

Arguably the best batter to come out of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq is the highest run-scorer among Pakistan in ODIs against India. The right-handed batter has amassed 2403 runs in 64 innings at an average of 40.09, including four centuries and 12 fifties.

Inzamam is also the second-highest run-scorer in the India vs Pakistan rivalry after Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian skipper has scored 2526 runs in 69 matches, with five centuries and 16 fifties to his name.

Inzamam has played many monumental knocks in his career, but his 122 off 102 balls against India in Karachi is one of his standout performances. In the first ODI of the 2004 tour, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 349/7.

In response, Inzamam smashed 12 boundaries and two sixes to almost take the team over the line. However, his dismissal in the 43rd over changed the complexion of the game as the Men in Green finished five runs short of the target.