Pakistan Super League 2017: Team of the Tournament

A star-studded team from the second edition of the PSL.

by Ram Kumar
Opinion 06 Mar 2017, 20:55 IST
Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi lifted the second edition of the Pakistan Super League 

The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) produced several thrilling encounters and numerous moments to remember. A month-long of intense contests in the UAE culminated in an emotional final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In front of a packed house, Peshawar Zalmi thumped Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs in the summit clash to lift the dazzling trophy. Let us take a look at those players who stood out in the tournament and try to galvanise them into one star-studded team.

#5 – Openers

Kamran Akmal
Kamran Akmal might just have presented his case for a national comeback 

With their proven ability to rise to the occasion, Kamran Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad take the two opening spots. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed the only century of the tournament. More impressively, that knock came in the qualifying final.

In the all-important title clash, Kamran’s crucial 32-ball 40 paved the way for Peshawar to register a formidable total. During the course of the tournament, he also became the first wicket-keeper to complete 200 dismissals in T20s.

Often evoking criticism for getting into a rut at the start of the innings, Shehzad rotated the strike more efficiently this time around and supplemented those by frequently finding the boundary for Quetta.

Kamran Akmal – 353 runs from 11 matches at an average of 32.09 and strike-rate of 129.30 with 1 century and 2 fifties; 7 catches and 5 stumpings

Ahmed Shehzad – 242 runs from 10 matches at an average of 26.88 and strike-rate of 132.24 with 3 fifties

