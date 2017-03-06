Pakistan Super League 2017: Team of the Tournament

A star-studded team from the second edition of the PSL.

by Ram Kumar Opinion 06 Mar 2017, 20:55 IST

Peshawar Zalmi lifted the second edition of the Pakistan Super League

The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) produced several thrilling encounters and numerous moments to remember. A month-long of intense contests in the UAE culminated in an emotional final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In front of a packed house, Peshawar Zalmi thumped Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs in the summit clash to lift the dazzling trophy. Let us take a look at those players who stood out in the tournament and try to galvanise them into one star-studded team.

#5 – Openers

Kamran Akmal might just have presented his case for a national comeback

With their proven ability to rise to the occasion, Kamran Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad take the two opening spots. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed the only century of the tournament. More impressively, that knock came in the qualifying final.

In the all-important title clash, Kamran’s crucial 32-ball 40 paved the way for Peshawar to register a formidable total. During the course of the tournament, he also became the first wicket-keeper to complete 200 dismissals in T20s.

Often evoking criticism for getting into a rut at the start of the innings, Shehzad rotated the strike more efficiently this time around and supplemented those by frequently finding the boundary for Quetta.

Kamran Akmal – 353 runs from 11 matches at an average of 32.09 and strike-rate of 129.30 with 1 century and 2 fifties; 7 catches and 5 stumpings

Ahmed Shehzad – 242 runs from 10 matches at an average of 26.88 and strike-rate of 132.24 with 3 fifties