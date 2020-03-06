×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan Super League 2020: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, predicted XIs, broadcast and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 15:40 IST

Shadab Khan could be the star player once again
Shadab Khan could be the star player once again

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are no strangers to one another, and they will face off once again during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the 20th match of the tournament. Their first encounter in Rawalpindi was washed out by rain, and both teams will look forward to playing each other in this match.

Islamabad has won six of their eleven concluded matches, while the Zalmi has taken five victories. This makes them both near equals head-to-head, which will make this contest even more exciting to watch.

Islamabad lost the two games they played against Zalmi last season which will play on their minds. They will rely on their batting once again which is doing a great job in this season, even though the result has not always been in their favour.

Luke Ronchi and Shadab Khan are among the top performers in this year’s PSL, while Dawid Malan and Colin Ingram have provided great support to them throughout. Colin Munro found his footing in the previous match, and it will be Malan who'll have to sit out again as the team will look to make room for an international bowler.

Speaking of international bowlers, Dale Steyn is looking to lead the Men in Red to victory since his arrival in this year’s PSL, and he will once again be a key player for the side. Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Musa, and Amad Butt have done well with the ball but they have given away too many runs in each game. The captain’s bowling could come in handy in Rawalpindi once again. The entire team will need to play as one once again if they plan to get another win to their name as the playoffs draw nearer.

Peshawar Zalmi has had an up and down tournament too, and their batsmen and bowlers have given varied performances. There were rumours of rifts arising in the team after Darren Sammy was rested for the match against Karachi Kings, but Sammy himself has come out to deny them. Since then, Zalmi's former captain has been made the coach of the team effective immediately and Wahab Riaz will continue as the captain.

Will Kamran Akmal find a way to score again?
Will Kamran Akmal find a way to score again?

The entire batting has revolved around Kamran Akmal and Liam Livingstone for now, and they will need someone else to put their hand up too. Shoaib Malik seems to be getting back in the zone, and a good performance from him is expected during this match. Haider Ali also needs to prove that he is not just a one-match wonder, and he will be looking to get more runs under his belt.

Zalmi’s bowling has let them down throughout the tournament, and Wahab Riaz has been the only one to show some fight in the bowling line-up. Lewis Gregory has been providing some support to the bowling pack, and there will be a lot of expectations attached to him. Hasan Ali has been off-color for the past few months, and his disappointing form has hurt the team this time around.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see whether Darren Sammy will decide to start bowling for his team once again or not as they are reaching a crucial stage in this PSL. This game could go either way as both teams are former champions but are struggling to get up in this season. Both teams will look to play out of their skins to win this match.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: 7th March 2020

Time: 2.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Islamabad will get another chance to face Peshawar at their home ground after the first match between the two sides was washed out. The chances for rain during this match is high once again, but we could get some time during the afternoon for this match to get started.

The weather conditions will be damp throughout which will make gripping the ball difficult, and the spinners may suffer during that. The outfield will be slow, but the flat track will provide the batsmen some even bounce to play with.

We hope to get at least 10 overs per side in this one and it could actually turn out to be a fun high-scoring clash.

Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan, Rizwan Hussain, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Dale Steyn, Muhammad Musa, and Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, and Yasir Shah.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi will be available on Cricingif and Cricketgateway.

Published 06 Mar 2020, 15:40 IST
PSL 2020 Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi Wahab Riaz Shadab Khan
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Today, 08:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us