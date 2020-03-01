×
Pakistan Super League 2020: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, predicted XIs, broadcast and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 01 Mar 2020, 19:12 IST

Peshawar Zalmi will look to avenge the loss from the first match
Peshawar Zalmi will look to avenge the loss from the first match





The 15th match of the tournament will take place between Peshawar Zalimi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This will be the second match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 5.

The first match was a high-scoring one where Babar Azam hit a brilliant 78 which was followed by a captain’s knock from Imad Wasim late in the innings to take the Kings past the 200-run mark.

Zalmi gave a good chase but fell short by just 10 runs after good performances from Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, and Darren Sammy. The two teams will once again look to make this match a high scoring one in order to get their opponents out quickly in the second innings.

Peshawar Zalmi’s previous match against the Islamabad United was washed out, and they were awarded one point due to the result. They need to get more wins in this tournament as they are struggling on the points table and will be looking to end the round matches in the top threes.

They’ve banked their hopes on Kamran Akmal since the beginning of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and they will once again look at the veteran to score some runs at the top. Liam Livingstone and Lewis Gregory are the other two batsmen who’ll need to fire in this match. Haider Ali has shown a lot of promise and could be the dark horse in this clash again.

Their bowling has been decent so far with Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz, and Mohmmad Mohsin giving good performances in separate innings. However, the entire pack needs to start working together so they can keep things tight against their opponents as the tournament is now reaching a very crucial stage.

Shoaib Malik will likely sit this one out too
Shoaib Malik will likely sit this one out too




Karachi Kings have been performing the same way they have done over the past four seasons. Their performance has been top-notch one day and disappointing the other, showing that a change in coach was not all that was needed to fix the team.

Except for the first match against the Zalmis, the Kings have struggled more often than not and have failed to score wins even after coming close to their opponents. Their match against Multan Sultans saw them fold for just 134 runs while chasing a target of 186 on a batting-friendly pitch.

These things will bug captain Imad Wasim who has not been able to give consistent performances himself and needs to lead from the front. The entire batting line-up depends on Babar Azam, but other batsmen need to step up to the challenge too and take their team home. Alex Hales’ return has boosted their overall standing.

Kings’ bowling has been much better this year around with the inclusion of Chris Jordan who has joined Mohammad Amir. Imad Wasim needs to work on his performance with the ball as he hasn’t gotten much out of the pitches yet. The bowling unit needs to contain their opponents to a lower score which they’ve failed to do in the past.

Both teams are in hot water at the moment and they will be looking to score a victory in any way possible on this batting-friendly pitch. The match can go either way.

Karachi Kings have 2 points from 3 games while Peshawar Zalmi have 5 from 5.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: March 2, 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Rawalpindi has proven to be a great host for cricket, and fans have been lining up to get into the stadium hours before the start of the matches.

We’ve seen some big scores on this ground so far, and the trend will continue as the pitch has been flat while the boundaries are shorter than the other stadiums in the country. Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators had a high scoring thrilling match just a few days ago, and these two teams have the firepower to replicate that match on this surface.

Predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Awais Zia, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (Wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (Captain), Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, and Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Baton, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Darren Sammy (Captain), Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, and Rahat Ali.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.

Published 01 Mar 2020, 19:12 IST
PSL 2020 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Imad Wasim Babar Azam
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14
ISU 29/1 (3.5 ov)
KRK
LIVE
Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
