Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 13, Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Friday, February 24. The match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.635.

Earlier, Sarfaraz said that the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who didn’t get NOC from the Sri Lankan team, has disturbed their team combination. They will go into the game after losing to Lahore Qalandars by a big margin of 63 runs.

The United, on the other hand, are high on confidence after they defeated Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets on Thursday. Hasan Ali was expensive in his first over, but picked up three wickets to win the Player of the Match award.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz also scored a quick-fire half-century as United chased down the target of 157 with 31 balls to spare. The United are currently placed second in the points table with two wins in three games and a net run rate of +0.284.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Details:

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Match 13, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium has been a good one for batting thus far. Fast bowlers can extract something off the surface if they are ready to bend their backs. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high-50s.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

The Gladiators haven’t looked at their best and the United should beat them eventually if not comfortably. The United will start the match as favorites.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes