Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 19, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are set to lock horns in Match No.19 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Friday, March 3. The match will take place at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The United, led by Shadab Khan, are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.334. But they will be a tad low in confidence after losing to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 110 runs.

After being asked to chase down 201, the United were bowled out for 90 in 13.5 overs. The Kings aren’t in the best of form and United will want to get back to winning ways against their next opponents.

The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, in the meantime, are placed fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.565. They will go into the game after losing to Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by 24 runs.

After being asked to chase down 198, the Kings could only manage 173 for the loss of eight wickets. Matthew Wade and Imad Wasim scored half-centuries, but their valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match Details:

Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Match 19, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: March 3, 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

Rawalpindi's pitch is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer, Abrar Ahmed

Karachi Kings

Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

The United lost their previous match and their net run rate also took a massive hit. They will be looking to make amends and get a couple of more points under their belt.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the match.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

