Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second game of their three-match Test series on Saturday, March 12. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the encounter.

The opening Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw, and the nature of the pitch drew a lot of criticism. Former captain Steve Smith called the track ‘dead and benign’. David Warner said that the pitch in Karachi should provide at least a 20 per cent chance of producing a result.

The hosts, meanwhile, have welcomed Faheem Ashraf into the squad after the all-rounder cleared the rapid antigen test. Earlier, he had tested positive for COVID-19. Pakistan are also confident Hasan Ali would be fit for the game. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is back in contention for selection.

The visitors have worries in the fast-bowling department. While Pat Cummins picked up one wicket, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Star returned wicketless from the Rawalpindi Test.

Mitchell Swepson is set to make his Test debut and join Nathan Lyon in the spin attack. If Swepson plays, he will be the first leg-spinner to play Tests for Australia since 2009 after Bryce McGain.

Australian batters are in pretty good form, although none of them scored centuries on a batting paradise.

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd of three Tests.

Date: 12 March 2022.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi has generally been an excellent one for batting. But the track is also known for helping spinners as the game progresses. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for both teams.

Weather Report

It should be warm and sunny throughout the game. There is no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 34-degree Celsius mark. The humidity should mostly be on the higher side.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed/Haris Rauf/Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Match Prediction

Pakistan have generally been dominant at home in Test cricket. Their spinners and pacers have dictated terms over the years. Although the first Test ended in a draw, Pakistan may have the upper hand in the second Test as well.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

