Pakistan vs Australia Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Mar 03, 2022 01:35 PM IST
Preview

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the first game of a three-match Test series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday, March 4. The National Stadium in Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the two other Tests.

This is Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998. International cricket is beginning to return to the county after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. However, New Zealand and England recently pulled out of Pakistan tours, citing security concerns.

Pakistan are coming this series after beating Bangladesh in three T20Is and two Tests. Meanwhile, Australia have arrived in Pakistan after defeating Sri Lanka 4-1 in a T20I series, and a 4-0 Ashes win Down Under against England.

Our Aussie men have arrived in Islamabad ✈️ 🇵🇰 #PAKvAUS https://t.co/PtX4dvKRmr

Head-to-head record: Pakistan vs Australia in Tests

Australia have a dominating record over Pakistan in Tests. In 66 games, Australia won 33 and lost 15, while 18 contests have ended in draws. In Pakistan, Australia have won only three of 20 games, losing seven.

Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: March 4 to March 8

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 10:30 AM.

2nd Test: March 12 to March 16

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, 10:30 AM.

3rd Test: March 21 to March 25

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 10:30 AM.

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of Pakistan vs Australia Test series here.

Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony LIV in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Pakistan vs Australia Test series:

India: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV.

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Daraz Live.

Australia: ICC.tv.

USA: Willow TV.

Canada: Willow TV.

🚨 Watch the historic first Test between Pakistan and Australia for FREE on ICC.tv (in select regions) 📺Find out all you need to know about the #PAKvAUS series and how to watch it LIVE!#WTC23 | Details 👇icc-cricket.com/news/2511344

Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia

Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

Edited by Bhargav
