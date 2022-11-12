Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for final

It’s time for the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host this high-octane contest, where Pakistan will lock horns with England on November 13.

Pakistan were on the brink of elimination in the Super 12 stage but bounced back to win three games on the trot to qualify for the semi-finals. They beat New Zealand by seven wickets in their semi-final clash to seal a berth in the final of the T20 World Cup after 13 years.

After being asked to bowl first, Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 152/4. Shaheen Afridi bowled beautifully, finishing with figures of 2/24. In reply, Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) put a solid 105-run opening stand which helped them chase down the total with five balls to spare.

England, on the other hand, beat Sri Lanka in their last Super 12 fixture to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup 2022. They walloped mighty India by 10 wickets in their semi-final clash to set a final date with Pakistan.

Bowling first, the English team did a fine job of restricting the Indian side to 168/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Chris Jordan picked up three wickets for England. English openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) then combined to chase down the total in 16 overs.

Pakistan vs England Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs England, Final, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 13 2022, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pakistan vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The pacers will get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to adapt to the conditions quickly to get going. The spinners will play a vital role as the long boundaries at this venue will help them.

Pakistan vs England Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius, with heavy rains predicted on Sunday. There is a reserve day for the final but the forecast isn’t good on Monday either.

Pakistan vs England Probable XIs

Pakistan

Pakistan have found the right combination and aren't expected to make any changes to it for the big day.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England

Mark Wood missed out against India due to stiffness. He may come back into the side if he gets fit in time for the final.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Pakistan vs England where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

