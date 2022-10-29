Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 29

Pakistan will square off against the Netherlands in the 29th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Pakistan are struggling after consecutive losses. They lost to India in a nail-biting opener before losing to Zimbabwe by one run in a low-scoring thriller.

After Pakistan were asked to bowl first, Muhammad Wasim Jr. picked up four wickets as Zimbabwe were restricted to 130-8. Shan Masood top-scored with 44, but lack of contributions from the other end led to their narrow loss. Pakistan will now have to win their remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, qualified to the Super 12 stage of the tournament after winning two of their three games in the group stage. However, they have lost both games thus far, including their last one to India by 56 runs on Thursday.

Batting first, India scored 179-2. What followed next was a disappointing performance from the Netherlands, as they finished their innings on 123-9. They will need to beat a bruised Pakistan side on Sunday to retain their slim hopes of the last four.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Match 29, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, Sunday; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch in Perth assists bowlers, with pacers getting some extra zip off the surface. Batters will have to bide some time in the middle before opening up.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 7 and 17 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover during the day.

Probable XIs

Pakistan

Pakistan are winless in the tournament and need to beat the Netherlands heavily to keep alive their top-four hopes. Mohammad Hasnain could replace the struggling Naseem Shah.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Netherlands

The Netherlands were comprehensively outplayed against India. Stephan Myburgh could replace Vikramjit Singh at the top of the order.

Probable XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

