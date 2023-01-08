Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Monday (January 9) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan haven’t had the best of times in Test cricket in the last 12 months, as they failed to win a game against Australia, England and New Zealand. However, they lost only one ODI last year, which should give them a whole lot of confidence going into the series opener.

Pakistan have recalled Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail for the ODI series. Shadab Khan, who recently played in the Big Bash League (BBL), sustained a finger injury. Pakistan have also handed maiden call-ups to Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir and Kamran Ghulam for the ODI series.

Tahir was recently the Player of the Match in the Pakistan Cup final, where he scored 71 for Central Punjab against Balochistan. Ghulam and Fakhar weren’t a part of the 21-member probables for the series before being drafted in for the games.

New Zealand, captained by Kane Williamson, fought hard without luck in the Test series. They had an excellent campaign against India in the ODI series where Tom Latham was on top of his game. The focus will also be on their spin bowling trio of Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, Monday; 03:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi is expected to be an absolute belter for batting. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward. Anything above 270 may not be tough to chase down.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain for the time being, and conditions should be fairly pleasant. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark and could go down to around 19 degrees by the time the game ends.

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan were phenomenal last year in ODIs, having lost only one game. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if they make a winning start to 2023 too.

Prediction: Pakistan to win

Pakistan vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

