Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to lock horns in the second match of their three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 11. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

After enduring a difficult run in the Test series, Pakistan changed their fortunes with a change in format. On Monday, January 9, Babar Azam’s men defeated the Black Caps by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Naseem Shah won the Player of the Match award for his five-wicket haul.

Shah also became the 12th bowler and the sixth Pakistani to notch back-to-back five-wicket hauls in ODIs. On the back of his spell, Pakistan restricted the Kiwis to 255/9. Michael Bracewell and Tom Latham scored 43 and 42 runs respectively.

A number of their premier batters, including Finn Allen, Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips, got starts but failed to convert. Usama Mir, who made his international debut, picked up his maiden wicket in the form of Williamson after which he got the prized wicket of Latham.

In the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam scored half-centuries as Pakistan chased down the target with 11 balls to spare. Rizwan was their standout batter, having scored an unbeaten 86-ball 77. Salman Agha hit Tim Southee for a six downtown to seal the fate of the match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, Wednesday, 03:00 pm IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi is expected to be a sporting one. Fast bowlers are likely to get reverse swing, especially in the first half. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 60s and there will be dew in the second-half of the match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Although Pakistan have struggled in Test cricket, they have been a formidable team in ODIs. The hosts were pretty clinical in the series opener and will back themselves to win the second match as well.

The Black Caps also haven’t won an ODI in Pakistan since 1996 and that seems unlikely to change on Wednesday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win.

Pakistan vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

