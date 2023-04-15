Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan won the first T20I comprehensively.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first. Fakhar Zaman (47) and Saim Ayub (47) made solid middle-order contributions to help them post 182 on the board. The Kiwis pulled things back by picking up wickets at regular intervals, with Matt Henry taking a hat-trick and finishing with figures of 3/32 in his four overs.

In reply, New Zealand’s batters faltered as none of them got going. Mark Chapman top-scored with 34 but a lack of big partnerships resulted in them being bundled out for 94 in 15.3 overs. Haris Rauf starred with the ball for Pakistan as he picked up four wickets, giving away 17 runs in his 3.3 overs which helped them win the game by 88 runs.

The hosts will be high on confidence after getting an early lead in the series. It was a solid all-round effort and they will be hoping to repeat the performance on Saturday. New Zealand will have to quickly adapt to the conditions and hope that they fire in unison to level the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: April 15, 2023, Saturday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium looks good for batting. Although the new ball will do a bit, if the batters manage to survive the initial period, they should be able to score big. The bowlers need to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lahore on Saturday is expected to range between 23 and 39 degrees Celsius

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Don’t expect them to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI that featured in the first T20I.

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan were brilliant in the first game of the T20I series and beat New Zealand comprehensively. The Kiwis will need to bring their A-game on Saturday to bounce back in the series.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and can be expected to make it two in two.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

